KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, GLib/GTK and Sysprof for Mutter and GNOME Shell

Saturday 1st of June 2019 01:06:57 PM Filed under
KDE
GNOME
  • April/May in KDE Itinerary

    A lot has happened again around KDE Itinerary since the last two month summary. A particular focus area at the moment is achieving “Akademy readiness”, that is being able to properly support trips to KDE Akademy in Milan early September, understanding the tickets of the Italian national railway is a first step into that direction.

  • More little testing

    Back in March, I wrote about µTest, a Behavior-Driven Development testing API for C libraries, and that I was planning to use it to replace the GLib testing API in Graphene.

    As I was busy with other things in GTK, it took me a while to get back to µTest—especially because I needed some time to set up a development environment on Windows in order to port µTest there. I managed to find some time over various weekends and evenings, and ended up fixing a couple of small issues here and there, to the point that I could run µTest’s own test suite on my Windows 10 box, and then get the CI build job I have on Appveyor to succeed as well.

  • GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics

    While we've seen a lot of performance optimizations land in GNOME over the past year or two, we're likely to see more optimizations come now that Sysprof integration for GNOME Shell and Mutter has been merged that will allow profiling closely for missed frames and other performance metrics. 

    Earlier this week Sysprof lead developer Christian Hergert talked about the latest profiling abilities for this tool and since then integration work led in part by Georges Stavracas has been merged.

  • Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Profiling GNOME Shell

    As of today, Mutter and GNOME Shell support Sysprof-based profiling.

    Christian wrote a fantastic piece exposing what happened to Sysprof during this cycle already, and how does it look like now, so I’ll skip that.

    Instead, let me focus on what I contributed the most: integrating Mutter/GNOME Shell to Sysprof.

Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python

  • Fuchsia Friday: Android, Linux apps, and Fuchsia’s close relationship w/ Chrome OS
    Following along with the development of Google’s Fuchsia OS, it has become clear that it will be capable of running both Linux and Android apps. Chrome OS can also do both of these things, and that’s no coincidence, as the Fuchsia team has opted to use some of Chrome OS’s developments for their own benefit.
  • Golang Gets Cheaper Context Switching
    As good news considering how much longer it takes to perform a full context switch on Intel CPUs due to various vulnerability mitigations, the Go programming language run-time now has the ability for performing cheaper context switches. Landing in GCC 10 Git with the Golang code is a less involved context switching implementation for Linux x86_64 systems with the libgo run-time library.
  • Build an XML sitemap of XML sitemaps
    Suppose that you have so many thousands of pages that you can't just create a single /sitemap.xml file that has all the URLs (aka ) listed. Then you need to make a /sitemaps.xml that points to the other sitemap files. And if you're in the thousands, you'll need to gzip these files. The blog post demonstrates how Song Search generates a sitemap file that points to 63 sitemap-{M}-{N}.xml.gz files which spans about 1,000,000 URLs. The context here is Python and the getting of the data is from Django. Python is pretty key here but if you have something other than Django, you can squint and mentally replace that with your own data mapper.
  • Generate a random IP address in Python
    I have a commenting system where people can type in a comment and optionally their name and email if they like. In production, where things are real, the IP address that can be collected are all interestingly different. But when testing this manually on my laptop, since the server is running http://localhost:8000, the request.META.get('REMOTE_ADDR') always becomes 127.0.0.1 . Boring! So I fake it.

Media Calls OpenSUSE a "Windows App" and SUSE Shares Story About SUSE Cloud Application Platform

  • Best Windows 10 apps this week [Ed: They are calling SUSE "Windows app"]
  • An Early Adopters Story about SUSE Cloud Application Platform
    At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, Nicolas Christener and Lucas Bickel from our partner, Adfinis SyGroup AG, talked about their experience deploying and running SUSE Cloud Application Platform at the Swiss Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication. They talk about the journey from containers to Cloud Foundry and what Cloud Foundry offers for developers on top of Kubernetes before explaining the requirements their customer had. Next, they describe the various use cases for the platform and how those map to the various types of users. The real meat of it in the lessons learned in using the platform, and the challenges in integrating it into an existing environment. Then they wrap it up with a discussion of how the platform can help enable devops.

Authenticator, a 2FA Token Generator for Linux, Gets Updated

If you’re big into two-factor authentication — and in this merciless rag-tag world of the internet, you dang well should be — keeping an app like Authenticator within easy reach is a smart move. As the name should already tell you, Authenticator is a desktop 2FA code generator for Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. Using it you can generate 2FA tokens for over 500 well-known providers, including Github, Gitlab, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Twitch. This week a new version of Authenticator arrived. It adds a wealth of welcome improvements. Read on to find out more! Read more

Security Leftovers

  • Davy Wybiral: Always Secure Your localhost Servers
    Recently I was surprised to learn that web browsers allow any site you visit to make requests to resources on localhost (and that they will happily allow unreported mixed-content). If you'd like to test this out, run an HTTP server on port 8080 (for instance with python -m http.server 8080) and then visit this page. You should see "Found: HTTP (8080)" listed and that's because the Javascript on that page made an HTTP GET request to your local server to determine that it was running. Chances are it detected other services as well (for instance if you run Tor or Keybase locally). [...] As far as preventing fingerprinting and service discovery this way... I'm not entirely sure what the best way to prevent this would be other than ungracefully failing the requests (which a lot of HTTP frameworks probably don't make easy).
  • [Paywall] A study in detecting network intruders
  • Suffering through Windows Update
    I use a lot of different desktop operating systems — Chrome OS, Linux, macOS and Windows — but there’s only one of them that worries me every time I upgrade it. That troublesome OS? Windows. Remember when people used to say that they couldn’t use desktop Linux because it didn’t support their printer, graphics card or scanner? Ha! With the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Version 1903, Microsoft came right out and warned us it might not install on our PCs if we use external USB drives or SD cards. Not all my Windows 10 computers have external USB drives. Only all my desktop PCs.
  • CVE-2018-15664: docker (all versions) is vulnerable to a symlink-race attack

