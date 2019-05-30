KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, GLib/GTK and Sysprof for Mutter and GNOME Shell
April/May in KDE Itinerary
A lot has happened again around KDE Itinerary since the last two month summary. A particular focus area at the moment is achieving “Akademy readiness”, that is being able to properly support trips to KDE Akademy in Milan early September, understanding the tickets of the Italian national railway is a first step into that direction.
More little testing
Back in March, I wrote about µTest, a Behavior-Driven Development testing API for C libraries, and that I was planning to use it to replace the GLib testing API in Graphene.
As I was busy with other things in GTK, it took me a while to get back to µTest—especially because I needed some time to set up a development environment on Windows in order to port µTest there. I managed to find some time over various weekends and evenings, and ended up fixing a couple of small issues here and there, to the point that I could run µTest’s own test suite on my Windows 10 box, and then get the CI build job I have on Appveyor to succeed as well.
GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics
While we've seen a lot of performance optimizations land in GNOME over the past year or two, we're likely to see more optimizations come now that Sysprof integration for GNOME Shell and Mutter has been merged that will allow profiling closely for missed frames and other performance metrics.
Earlier this week Sysprof lead developer Christian Hergert talked about the latest profiling abilities for this tool and since then integration work led in part by Georges Stavracas has been merged.
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Profiling GNOME Shell
As of today, Mutter and GNOME Shell support Sysprof-based profiling.
Christian wrote a fantastic piece exposing what happened to Sysprof during this cycle already, and how does it look like now, so I’ll skip that.
Instead, let me focus on what I contributed the most: integrating Mutter/GNOME Shell to Sysprof.
