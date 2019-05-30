Top 30 Best Help Desk Software for Businesses That Leverage Linux
Since a plethora of powerful service desk software exists in the Linux ecosystem, corporations often find it hard to select the most suitable option for their business. Different types of help desk software are required in different scenarios, and Linux offers plenty for each of your corporate need. Our experts have compiled this guide outlining a massive selection of 30 of the best tools of the trade to make your selection as flexible as possible.
Authenticator, a 2FA Token Generator for Linux, Gets Updated
If you’re big into two-factor authentication — and in this merciless rag-tag world of the internet, you dang well should be — keeping an app like Authenticator within easy reach is a smart move. As the name should already tell you, Authenticator is a desktop 2FA code generator for Linux desktops, like Ubuntu. Using it you can generate 2FA tokens for over 500 well-known providers, including Github, Gitlab, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Dropbox, and Twitch. This week a new version of Authenticator arrived. It adds a wealth of welcome improvements. Read on to find out more!
