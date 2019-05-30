KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, GLib/GTK and Sysprof for Mutter and GNOME Shell April/May in KDE Itinerary A lot has happened again around KDE Itinerary since the last two month summary. A particular focus area at the moment is achieving “Akademy readiness”, that is being able to properly support trips to KDE Akademy in Milan early September, understanding the tickets of the Italian national railway is a first step into that direction.

More little testing Back in March, I wrote about µTest, a Behavior-Driven Development testing API for C libraries, and that I was planning to use it to replace the GLib testing API in Graphene. As I was busy with other things in GTK, it took me a while to get back to µTest—especially because I needed some time to set up a development environment on Windows in order to port µTest there. I managed to find some time over various weekends and evenings, and ended up fixing a couple of small issues here and there, to the point that I could run µTest’s own test suite on my Windows 10 box, and then get the CI build job I have on Appveyor to succeed as well.

GNOME Shell & Mutter Can Now Be Extensively Profiled For Missed Frames, Other Metrics While we've seen a lot of performance optimizations land in GNOME over the past year or two, we're likely to see more optimizations come now that Sysprof integration for GNOME Shell and Mutter has been merged that will allow profiling closely for missed frames and other performance metrics. Earlier this week Sysprof lead developer Christian Hergert talked about the latest profiling abilities for this tool and since then integration work led in part by Georges Stavracas has been merged.

Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Profiling GNOME Shell As of today, Mutter and GNOME Shell support Sysprof-based profiling. Christian wrote a fantastic piece exposing what happened to Sysprof during this cycle already, and how does it look like now, so I’ll skip that. Instead, let me focus on what I contributed the most: integrating Mutter/GNOME Shell to Sysprof.

Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python Fuchsia Friday: Android, Linux apps, and Fuchsia’s close relationship w/ Chrome OS Following along with the development of Google’s Fuchsia OS, it has become clear that it will be capable of running both Linux and Android apps. Chrome OS can also do both of these things, and that’s no coincidence, as the Fuchsia team has opted to use some of Chrome OS’s developments for their own benefit.

Golang Gets Cheaper Context Switching As good news considering how much longer it takes to perform a full context switch on Intel CPUs due to various vulnerability mitigations, the Go programming language run-time now has the ability for performing cheaper context switches. Landing in GCC 10 Git with the Golang code is a less involved context switching implementation for Linux x86_64 systems with the libgo run-time library.

Build an XML sitemap of XML sitemaps Suppose that you have so many thousands of pages that you can't just create a single /sitemap.xml file that has all the URLs (aka ) listed. Then you need to make a /sitemaps.xml that points to the other sitemap files. And if you're in the thousands, you'll need to gzip these files. The blog post demonstrates how Song Search generates a sitemap file that points to 63 sitemap-{M}-{N}.xml.gz files which spans about 1,000,000 URLs. The context here is Python and the getting of the data is from Django. Python is pretty key here but if you have something other than Django, you can squint and mentally replace that with your own data mapper.

Generate a random IP address in Python I have a commenting system where people can type in a comment and optionally their name and email if they like. In production, where things are real, the IP address that can be collected are all interestingly different. But when testing this manually on my laptop, since the server is running http://localhost:8000, the request.META.get('REMOTE_ADDR') always becomes 127.0.0.1 . Boring! So I fake it.