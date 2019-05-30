Today in Techrights
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 30 Best Help Desk Software for Businesses That Leverage Linux
Since a plethora of powerful service desk software exists in the Linux ecosystem, corporations often find it hard to select the most suitable option for their business. Different types of help desk software are required in different scenarios, and Linux offers plenty for each of your corporate need. Our experts have compiled this guide outlining a massive selection of 30 of the best tools of the trade to make your selection as flexible as possible.
KDE and GNOME: KDE Itinerary, GLib/GTK and Sysprof for Mutter and GNOME Shell
Programming: Google's Fuchsia, Go (Golang) and Python
Media Calls OpenSUSE a "Windows App" and SUSE Shares Story About SUSE Cloud Application Platform
Recent comments
13 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
1 day 19 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago