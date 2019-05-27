Debian Developer Reports and Stretch-Based Sparky
Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities (2019-05)
A relatively quiet free software month, I’m feeling the Debian Buster final freeze fatigue for sure. Also dealt with a bunch of personal and work stuff that kept me busy otherwise, and also, haven’t been very good at logging activities so this will be short one…
Molly de Blanc: Free software activities (May, 2019)
I attended the two-day Open Source Initiative board of directors Spring face-to-face meeting where I joined the Staffing and Fundraising committees and was elected President of the board of directors. More details on this upcoming in my next OSI blog post.
Sylvain Beucler: Debian LTS - May 2019
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) project, which extends the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2019
Sparky news 2019/05
Sparky 4.10 based on Debian stable Stretch has been released
The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good
If there's one Arm hardware launch I am looking forward to this year of known products in the pipeline, it would certainly be SolidRun's ClearFog mini-ITX workstation product. The SolidRun ClearFog was announced back in April and is the 16-core ITX-based workstation board that is trying to get in at the $500~750 USD price-point. This board is expected to have multiple 10GbE SFP+ connections, Gigabit Ethernet, mPCIe, SATA ports, and socketed DDR4 memory support. The 16 Arm cores are Cortex-A72s. Also: Resource Usage Comparison Between Ubuntu native packages(APT) and Appimage
Ubuntu MATE 19.04 Disco Dingo - Order and chaos
Ubuntu MATE 19.04 Disco Dingo is a somewhat bi-polar release. It's got a lot of goodies and many improvements, notably Samba support and smartphone support, plus Boutique looks and behaves better than ever. The performance and battery life can be better. But the big issue is customization. There are way too many layouts, which are all good and nice for the end user, for the dev team to manage effectively. With six or seven permutations, lots of little things can go wrong - and they did. I had to fight the dock, the menu, the global menu, the positioning of the panels, the fonts, all of it really. Shame, because Ubuntu MATE brings a lot of innovation, but it doesn't gel. Then, hardware glitches. Video tearing, the Wireless disconnect. Not something I've seen with the rest of the bunch. All in all, this is a reasonable interim release, but it feels chaotic. Worth testing, and you'll probably find it in line with Cosmic. Something like 6.5-7/10. Once the problems get resolved, it could really be a cushty one. Just look at how MX Linux progressed over the last years. So there. Testing, testing, one two dingo.
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
