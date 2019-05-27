Games: Steam, Zombie Panic! Source, Unity (Mono) and nCine
-
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
With the start of a new month, Valve has published their software/hardware survey numbers for the month prior. For May 2019, the Steam Linux usage did tick-up slightly on a percentage basis.
For last month, the percentage of Steam users running Linux (according to the controversial Steam Survey) rose to 0.84%, or a 0.02% increase over April. The number is largely in line with expectations of around 0.8% that it's been in that area recently and an increase over last year.
-
Zombie Panic! Source continuing work on their big update, Linux testers requested
The v3.1 Beta Update 3 was released today which includes: new melee hit rays, a new work in progress score system, a new "warm-up" round, new unarmed survivor's punch and push features, adjustments to firearms and zombie arms' damage values, adjustments to survivor's fatigue and inventory sorting cool-down, tweaks to the flashlight's FOV and bright distance, 30 new Steam achievements and plenty of bug fixes.
-
Unity Editor will now officially support Linux
Yesterday Martin Best, Senior Technical Product Manager at Unity, briefly announced that the Unity Editor will now officially support Linux. Currently the Editor is available only on ‘preview’ for Ubuntu and CentOS, but Best has stated that it will be fully supported by Unity 2019.3. Another important note is to make sure that before opening projects via the Linux Editor, the 3rd-party tools also support it.
Unity has been offering an unofficial, experimental Unity Editor for Linux since 2015. Unity had released the 2019.1 version in April this year, in which it was mentioned that the Unity editor for Linux has moved into preview mode from the experimental status. Now the status has been made official.
Best mentions in the blog post, “growing number of developers using the experimental version, combined with the increasing demand of Unity users in the Film and Automotive, Transportation, and Manufacturing (ATM) industries means that we now plan to officially support the Unity Editor for Linux.”
-
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine
While there is Godot and other 2D game engines out there, nCine has been quietly developed since 2011 as an interesting 2D cross-platform game engine.
This MIT-licensed game engine supports Linux / Windows / Android / macOS and while it has been in development since 2011 only exited a closed beta in 2016. A Phoronix reader tipped us off to the project today.
-
