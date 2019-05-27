Programming: Meson, Unifont, Python and Google's SoC Looking at why the Meson crowdfunding campaign failed There were a total of 42 contributors to the campaign. Indiegogo says that a total of 596 people visited the project when it was live. Thus roughly 7% of all people who came to the site participated. It is harder to know how many people saw information about the campaign without coming to the site. Estimating based on numbers based on the blog's readership, Twitter reach and other sources puts the number at around 5000 globally (with a fairly large margin of error). This would indicate a conversion rate of 1% of all the people who saw any information about the campaign. In reality the percentage is lower since many of the contributors were people who did not really need convincing. Thus the conversion rate is probably closer to 0.5% or even lower. The project was set up so that 300 contributors would have been enough to make the project a success. Given the number of people using Meson (estimated to be in the tens of thousands) this seemed like a reasonable goal. Turns out that it wasn't. Given these conversion numbers you'd need to reach 30 000 – 60 000 people in order to succeed. For a small project with zero advertising budget this seems like a hard thing to achieve.

unifont @ Savannah: GNU Unifont 12.1.02 Released 1 June 2019 Unifont 12.1.02 is now available. This version introduces a Japanese TrueType version, unifont_jp, replacing over 10,000 ideographs from the default Unifont build with kanji from the public domain Jiskan16 font. This version also contains redrawn Devanagari and Bengali glyphs. Full details are in the ChangeLog file.

Christopher Davis: What is a Platform? Often when looking for apps on Linux, one might search for something “cross-platform”. What does that mean? Typically it refers to running on more than one operating system, e.g. Windows, macOS, and GNU/Linux. But, what are developers really targeting when they target GNU/Linux, since there’s such diverse ecosystem of environments with their own behaviors? Is there really a “Linux Desktop” platform at all? [...] To get a healthy app development community for GNOME, we need to be able to have the same guarantees. Unfortunately, we don’t have that. Because GNOME is not shipped by upstream, downstreams take the base of GNOME we target and remove or change core elements. This can be the system stylesheet or something even more functional, like Tracker (our file indexer). By doing this, the versions of GNOME that reach users break the functionality or UX in our apps. Nobody can target GNOME if every instance of it can be massively different from another. Just as no one can truly target the “Linux Desktop” due to the differences in each environment. How do we solve this, then? To start, the community idea of the “Linux Desktop” as a platform needs to be moved past. Once it’s understood that each desktop is target that developers aim for, it will be easier for users to find what apps work best for their environment. That said, we need to have apps for them to find. Improving the development experience for various platforms will help developers in making well-integrated apps. Making sure they can safely make assumptions is fundamental, and I hope that we get there.