today's leftovers
-
Linux distributions without systemd
I’ll be honest and say that I completely missed the systemd controversy back when it happened, and while I’ve tried reading up on the criticism of systemd, I clearly lack the technical acumen to say anything meaningful about it either way. But hey, for those of you out there who don’t like systemd – this one’s for you.
-
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users
Most Linux distributions allow unfettered access to dmesg for seeing the kernel log outputs, but seeing as kernel addresses can be dumped to this output and could be exploited by bad actors, Clear Linux is joining the select few Linux distributions so far blocking non-root users from seeing this output mostly used for debugging purposes.
Back in April I wrote about their plans for blocking dmesg access via the Linux kernel's CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT Kconfig build time switch. After evaluating the plan, they indeed are going ahead with it where only root/sudo users will be able to see the dmesg output. This also impacts container users as well as there even if you are the root user in a container you will now no longer be able to see the kernel logs of the host.
-
LHS Episode #286: Hamvention 2019 Deep Dive
Welcome to Episode #286 of Linux in the Ham Shack. The hosts are back from Dayton Hamvention 2019 and have stories to share about their experiences. We touch on everything from booth visits from other podcasters to hedonism on the road to multiple cart crashes--and everything else under the sun. We want to thank everyone who listens to and supports our program for getting us to Hamvention for another successful conference in Ohio. We hope to do it all again in 2020.
-
Fedora 28 Officially Reached End of Life (EOL), Users are Advised to Upgrade Fedora 30
Fedora 28 Linux operating system has officially reached End of Life (EOL) effective on May 28, 2019.
Users whoever still using Fedora 28, they are advised to upgrade the latest release of Fedora 30, which was released on April 30th.
It’s a good time to upgrade your system as this EOL version repositories won’t be get any updates from the Fedora community.
I mean to say, no updates will be pushed to any of the Fedora 28 repositories such as security, bugfix, or enhancement updates.
Also, they won’t add anymore new packages to Fedora 28 repositories.
-
Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-22
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Elections voting begins 6 June.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
Mozilla B-Team: happy bmo push day (May 16th)
-
Mozilla B-Team: happy bmo push day: now with added contrast
-
Studies Don’t Support Elon Musk’s Autopilot Safety Claims
For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been making bold claims that the “Autopilot” feature that allows Tesla drivers to drive hands-free is safer than traditional driving.
In 2016, for instance, he said that “half a million” people would be saved if Autopilot were more widely available. In 2017, Musk tweeted that the latest Autopilot software update could reduce collisions by “90%.” And when a government agency found that equipping cars with Autopilot decreased the rate of crashes by 40%, Mr. Musk spread it enthusiastically.
-
Huawei's next high-end MediaPad tablet just leaked
The MediaPad M5 was announced way back in February of last year, meaning Huawei’s high-end tablet line is in dire need of an update. A successor has been rumored for quite some time and, thanks to one online retailer (via India Shopps), we now know what it’ll look like.
Overall, the new tablet doesn’t differ too much from its predecessor – slim side bezels and a thicker one above can be seen – but Huawei does appear to have reduced the size of the chin slightly. In addition to this, the physical home button has been removed and, in its place, sits the company’s logo. Like last year, Huawei’s next flagship tablet should be available to purchase in two versions. The smaller one is expected to offer an 8.4-inch display paired with a 4,500mAh battery while the larger alternative will default to a big 10.7-inch panel and a 7,500mAh cell.
-
