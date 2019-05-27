Language Selection

  • Linux distributions without systemd

    I’ll be honest and say that I completely missed the systemd controversy back when it happened, and while I’ve tried reading up on the criticism of systemd, I clearly lack the technical acumen to say anything meaningful about it either way. But hey, for those of you out there who don’t like systemd – this one’s for you.

  • Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users

    Most Linux distributions allow unfettered access to dmesg for seeing the kernel log outputs, but seeing as kernel addresses can be dumped to this output and could be exploited by bad actors, Clear Linux is joining the select few Linux distributions so far blocking non-root users from seeing this output mostly used for debugging purposes. 

    Back in April I wrote about their plans for blocking dmesg access via the Linux kernel's CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT Kconfig build time switch. After evaluating the plan, they indeed are going ahead with it where only root/sudo users will be able to see the dmesg output. This also impacts container users as well as there even if you are the root user in a container you will now no longer be able to see the kernel logs of the host.

  • LHS Episode #286: Hamvention 2019 Deep Dive

    Welcome to Episode #286 of Linux in the Ham Shack. The hosts are back from Dayton Hamvention 2019 and have stories to share about their experiences. We touch on everything from booth visits from other podcasters to hedonism on the road to multiple cart crashes--and everything else under the sun. We want to thank everyone who listens to and supports our program for getting us to Hamvention for another successful conference in Ohio. We hope to do it all again in 2020.

  • Fedora 28 Officially Reached End of Life (EOL), Users are Advised to Upgrade Fedora 30

    Fedora 28 Linux operating system has officially reached End of Life (EOL) effective on May 28, 2019.

    Users whoever still using Fedora 28, they are advised to upgrade the latest release of Fedora 30, which was released on April 30th.

    It’s a good time to upgrade your system as this EOL version repositories won’t be get any updates from the Fedora community.

    I mean to say, no updates will be pushed to any of the Fedora 28 repositories such as security, bugfix, or enhancement updates.

    Also, they won’t add anymore new packages to Fedora 28 repositories.

  • Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-22

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Elections voting begins 6 June.

    I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Mozilla B-Team: happy bmo push day (May 16th)
  • Mozilla B-Team: happy bmo push day: now with added contrast
  • Studies Don’t Support Elon Musk’s Autopilot Safety Claims

    For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been making bold claims that the “Autopilot” feature that allows Tesla drivers to drive hands-free is safer than traditional driving.

    In 2016, for instance, he said that “half a million” people would be saved if Autopilot were more widely available. In 2017, Musk tweeted that the latest Autopilot software update could reduce collisions by “90%.” And when a government agency found that equipping cars with Autopilot decreased the rate of crashes by 40%, Mr. Musk spread it enthusiastically.

  • Huawei's next high-end MediaPad tablet just leaked

    The MediaPad M5 was announced way back in February of last year, meaning Huawei’s high-end tablet line is in dire need of an update. A successor has been rumored for quite some time and, thanks to one online retailer (via India Shopps), we now know what it’ll look like.

    Overall, the new tablet doesn’t differ too much from its predecessor – slim side bezels and a thicker one above can be seen – but Huawei does appear to have reduced the size of the chin slightly. In addition to this, the physical home button has been removed and, in its place, sits the company’s logo. Like last year, Huawei’s next flagship tablet should be available to purchase in two versions. The smaller one is expected to offer an 8.4-inch display paired with a 4,500mAh battery while the larger alternative will default to a big 10.7-inch panel and a 7,500mAh cell.

Programming: Meson, Unifont, Python and Google's SoC

  • Looking at why the Meson crowdfunding campaign failed
    There were a total of 42 contributors to the campaign. Indiegogo says that a total of 596 people visited the project when it was live. Thus roughly 7% of all people who came to the site participated. It is harder to know how many people saw information about the campaign without coming to the site. Estimating based on numbers based on the blog's readership, Twitter reach and other sources puts the number at around 5000 globally (with a fairly large margin of error). This would indicate a conversion rate of 1% of all the people who saw any information about the campaign. In reality the percentage is lower since many of the contributors were people who did not really need convincing. Thus the conversion rate is probably closer to 0.5% or even lower. The project was set up so that 300 contributors would have been enough to make the project a success. Given the number of people using Meson (estimated to be in the tens of thousands) this seemed like a reasonable goal. Turns out that it wasn't. Given these conversion numbers you'd need to reach 30 000 – 60 000 people in order to succeed. For a small project with zero advertising budget this seems like a hard thing to achieve.
  • unifont @ Savannah: GNU Unifont 12.1.02 Released
    1 June 2019 Unifont 12.1.02 is now available. This version introduces a Japanese TrueType version, unifont_jp, replacing over 10,000 ideographs from the default Unifont build with kanji from the public domain Jiskan16 font. This version also contains redrawn Devanagari and Bengali glyphs. Full details are in the ChangeLog file.
  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxx) stackoverflow python report
  • Learn PyQt: Using the ModelView Architecture in PyQt5
  • Using the PyQt5 ModelView Architecture to build a simple Todo app
  • The Easiest Way To Get Started on Python
  • Week1 Report
    This week I start implementation of the grammar of the new DSL language...
  • Day 1
    Summer of Code has started, and I’ll try to document here my questions, problems and achievements.
  • Christopher Davis: What is a Platform?
    Often when looking for apps on Linux, one might search for something “cross-platform”. What does that mean? Typically it refers to running on more than one operating system, e.g. Windows, macOS, and GNU/Linux. But, what are developers really targeting when they target GNU/Linux, since there’s such diverse ecosystem of environments with their own behaviors? Is there really a “Linux Desktop” platform at all? [...] To get a healthy app development community for GNOME, we need to be able to have the same guarantees. Unfortunately, we don’t have that. Because GNOME is not shipped by upstream, downstreams take the base of GNOME we target and remove or change core elements. This can be the system stylesheet or something even more functional, like Tracker (our file indexer). By doing this, the versions of GNOME that reach users break the functionality or UX in our apps. Nobody can target GNOME if every instance of it can be massively different from another. Just as no one can truly target the “Linux Desktop” due to the differences in each environment. How do we solve this, then? To start, the community idea of the “Linux Desktop” as a platform needs to be moved past. Once it’s understood that each desktop is target that developers aim for, it will be easier for users to find what apps work best for their environment. That said, we need to have apps for them to find. Improving the development experience for various platforms will help developers in making well-integrated apps. Making sure they can safely make assumptions is fundamental, and I hope that we get there.

Debian Developer Reports and Stretch-Based Sparky

The ClearFog ARM ITX Workstation Performance Is Looking Very Good

If there's one Arm hardware launch I am looking forward to this year of known products in the pipeline, it would certainly be SolidRun's ClearFog mini-ITX workstation product. The SolidRun ClearFog was announced back in April and is the 16-core ITX-based workstation board that is trying to get in at the $500~750 USD price-point. This board is expected to have multiple 10GbE SFP+ connections, Gigabit Ethernet, mPCIe, SATA ports, and socketed DDR4 memory support. The 16 Arm cores are Cortex-A72s. Read more Also: Resource Usage Comparison Between Ubuntu native packages(APT) and Appimage

