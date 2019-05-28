Language Selection

Openwashing and Manipulation in Free/Open Source Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 2nd of June 2019 07:08:10 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Securitize Makes Its Core Protocol Open Source [Ed: Protocols can maybe be "open", but this isn't about source code; pure openwashing]
  • Highway Care launches two open source work zone safety initiatives [Ed: This isn't "open source"; they just throw in the term like a marketing label which is meaningless.]
  • Getting the F... acebook out of Kea: Zuck's open-sourcerers retrain load balancer as a server [Ed: Openwashing mass surveillance, espionage and censorship is a longtime tradition at Facebook even if all the core things are proprietary software and do malicious things]

    Antisocial media giant Facebook has published the source code for the latest version of DHCPLB, adding server functionality to the tool that was first developed by FB engineers for hardware provisioning and load balancing.

    The updated open-source DHCPLB can be downloaded from GitHub.

    At Facebook, the tool has already replaced an older implementation of the provisioning stack based on Kea, an open-source DHCP server project managed by the nonprofit Internet Systems Consortium (ISC).

    "With this version, we've seen better throughput and are able to iterate faster than we could with our previous solution," Pablo Mazzini, a production engineer at Facebook, wrote in a blog post today. "In fact, we are now handling the same volume of traffic with 10 times fewer servers."

  • EOS Releases Its Open Source iOS Wallet App and Chrome Extensions[Ed:"Open Source iOS" means you must use proprietary software with back doors to run it; how "open" is it really then? Same for Chrome, which is also proprietary and surveillance-centric. Another fine example of "open source" you cannot use until you pay Apple for a DRM-laden surveillance platform with back doors and worse.]

    The release of EOS open source iOS wallet app will allow developers to provide support for “inter-application transaction signing on native mobile devices”.

  • Why Some Android Phones Don't Have the Play Store [Ed: Play Store is proprietary software and those who assumed that AOSP being "open" is good enough are missing the Big Picture]
  • [Repeat] Google’s Chrome Becomes Web ‘Gatekeeper’ and Rivals Complain [Ed: Chrome is proprietary software with DRM (EME) and Chromium helps distract from this.]
  • Why a "closed" open source project may be just what a community needs [Ed: Adobe's Mac Asay, who tried working for Microsoft (and failed), is still promoting the proprietary software model for 'FOSS' (his employer pays media to syndicate his ramblings, it's paid-for agenda up on display).]
  • Twilight of the open tech era [Ed: Open Source is dying. proprietary software giants take over the term and use that for openwashing of their surveillance businesses, lock-in included.]

    Today's tech giants achieved success and scale by promoting their openness, but the industry's open doors are shutting, one by one.

    Why it matters: Being "open" allowed tech innovators and companies to claim a sort of moral high ground. Without it, they are increasingly vulnerable to legal and regulatory restraint and popular disaffection.

  • Vendors Argue over AWS’ Open Distro for Elasticsearch [Ed: Amazon uses AWS to make FOSS de facto proprietary]

    AWS announced the release of their Open Distro for Elasticsearch back in March. However, the release has not come with support from all members of the community. While AWS states that they have released Open Distro in order to ensure that Elasticsearch remains fully open source, other members of the tech community claim this is another move by Amazon to further solidify their strong customer base.

    The Open Distro for Elasticsearch is, according to AWS, a value-added distribution of Elasticsearch licensed fully under the Apache 2.0 license. This release leverages the open source code from Elasticsearch and Kibana. According to Jeff Barr, chief evangelist for AWS, "this is not a fork; we will continue to send our contributions and patches upstream to advance these projects."

  • US might have control of Open Source [Ed: The media must stop promoting the lie that GitHub is the same as all code; some clueless recruiters, 'analysts' etc. take that seriously and treat anything not on GitHub (Microsoft) as not existing. Meanwhile see that Microsoft still dominates news search results for “open source”, in effect killing it because all these results actually promote proprietary software such as GitHub (yes, it’s proprietary and nasty). Dependabot is another EEE move of Microsoft. Microsoft now relies on various sellouts and turncoats to help slow down the exiters' momentum. The corporate media that receives Microsoft money (so-called 'ads', a form of bribery for media companies) pretends that GitHub "Sponsors" is some sort of Microsoft charity rather than Microsoft asking the public for money.]

    It is starting to look like Donald (Prince of Orange) Trump has control of open source code and can freeze out whichever country fails to give him enough respect.

    For a while, Open Source has been touted as a way for developing countries to come up with their software, but now with Trump’s trade war, it looks like they were all suckered into signing up for US control.

    Restricted access to US technology is shaping up to have a big impact on Huawei. According to Abacus News, some Chinese software developers are wondering if the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China might soon affect them.

  • GitHub says Chinese developers are safe from export restrictions [Ed: For now. That's just the PR people speaking. And Microsoft has an extensive history lying and breaking promises/assurances. OSI doesn't care about Microsoft entryism and is part of the problem (taking Microsoft money and staff). FSF is mostly asleep at the wheel, hoping the problem will magically go away. It won't.]
  • Salesforce Empowers Developer Community with Open Sourced Lightning Web Components [Ed: Salesforce is openwashing by releasing a bunch of "components" with a source to accompany these. It's still proprietary software (the whole).]
  • Salesforce Lightning Web Components Framework Now Open Source
  • Salesforce Open Sources Lightning Web Components JavaScript Framework
  • Salesforce Open Sources Lightning Web Components to Improve DevOps Performance
  • Salesforce open sources Lightning Web Components
  • Salesforce: Open Sourcing Lightning UI Components Will Benefit Ecosystem Partners
  • Developers: Salesforce open sources framework so you can build apps on any platform
  • Open Source Xamarin.Forms 4.0 Simplifies Mobile App Creation [Ed: Microsoft is still openwashing its proprietary frameworks and IDE using Mono and Xamarin, whose CEO it put in charge of GitHub. Dark times.]
  • You Can Now Auto-Update Your GitHub Repos to Avoid Code Vulnerabilities [Ed: Read as, Microsoft will start modifying code you put in GitHub, which is incidentally in NSA PRISM and proprietary software will do this, like Windows Update.]
  • GitHub introduces Dependabot-powered automated security fixes [Ed: This means that without user intervention Microsoft and the US government (and US spy agencies) can tamper with code and binaries people download, e.g. to add back doors under the guise of (national) "security"]
  • Build like an open source community with GitHub Enterprise [Ed: Microsoft is now upselling GitHub while looking to spy on private code and, as the last paragraph shows, it uses FUD ("IP") to sell this, using typical scare tactics like Black Duck's. GitHub is proprietary software and Microsoft uses it not to spread FOSS but rather to promote its proprietary offerings and malicious agenda. Only people who refuse to accept reality have not yet decided to delete GitHub.]

    Customers will be protected for their use of GitHub. Specifically, from claims alleging that GitHub products or services, including any open source components we reuse in our products or services, infringe third-party IP rights.

  • Logz.io lands $52M to keep growing open source-based logging tools [Ed: Nothing to celebrate here; Logz.io is into surveillance and licks Microsoft's boots, helping the company's surveillance agenda. The funding comes from dodgy companies, too.]
  • Logz.io Raises $52 Million in Series D Funding Led by General Catalyst
  • Oracle looks to holy trinity of open positives [Ed: Again openwashing Oracle where almost everything is proprietary software]

    Oracle may not always be viewed positively in open source circles, the company’s approach to Java and wider open platform still draws headlines a decade after it took up a position of stewardship over the Java platform and language in line with the acquisition of Sun Microsystems.

    Looking to highlight more positive angles in terms of Oracle’s open universe this month is the company’s David Cabelus in his position as senior principal product manager for developer services.

    Cabelus notes the continued adoption of DevOps and Kubernetes and says that the notion of simplified and combined deployment is what spawned the Open Service Broker API project, which provides a consistent model for exposing cloud services to applications and application deployment tooling.

Audiocasts/Shows: 45 Minutes With Linus Torvalds, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Laptop (Running Linux) and SMLR's Latest

Openwashing, Sharing and FOSS in Healthcare

  • St. Jude Cloud's open-source genomics research data now available in real-time [Ed: This is about open data, not open source. Different things. Misleading.]
    St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is updating its cloud-based repository of pediatric whole-genome sequencing data to include prospective clinical data, the Memphis, Tenn.-based treatment and research facility announced May 28. Like other such databases, the St. Jude Cloud initially comprised genomics data collected retrospectively and released after corresponding research had been published. Now, however, it will be updated monthly with whole-genome, exome and transcriptome data from consenting subjects, making St. Jude the first institution to release real-time clinical genomics data.
  • IPF Open Source Imaging Consortium Launched to Advance Diagnosis [Ed: "Open Source" as PR, no substance to it]
  • Open-source group to aid ILD care through digital imaging, ML
    A group of experts conducting research in an aspect of lung disease associated with respiratory diseases such as emphysema is forming an Open Source Imaging Consortium to aid diagnosis through digital imaging and machine learning.
  • Open Source System Debuts for EHR Data Sharing [Ed: A bit more about data sharing than Open Source]
    A consortium of cancer care institutions released details on a prototype system designed to link electronic health record (EHR) systems to provide a source of real-world patient information to guide research and improve cancer treatment. Minimal Common Oncology Data Elements (mCODE) is an open source system allowing for the interflow of common clinical data amassed on patients within institutional EHR systems. mCODE collects data on 6 core domains: patient characteristics and demographics; lab tests and vital signs; specific details regarding the cancer; genomics such as molecular characteristics; treatments including surgical, radiation, drug and other treatments; and outcomes, such as current cancer status and survival. These elements of the patient journey are subdivided into 27 types of profiles and encompass 73 distinct data elements that can provide critical information for clinical inquiry. The initial set of standards and specifications for mCODE was released at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting by a collaboration including ASCO, its nonprofit subsidiary CancerLinQ, the MITRE Corporation, and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation...
  • Open-Source System Introduced to Guide, Improve Cancer Treatment Through EHR Systems
    The lack of interoperability and inability to share information among EHR systems smoothly has long been a concern among oncologists and an impediment to large-scale research efforts that depend on agglomerations of data that, when mined, filtered, and analyzed, yield insights into drug performance and patient experiences under treatment.

Security: Firmware, 2FA, Microsoft Partners, FUD and KeePassXC 2.4.2

  • Why open source firmware is important for security

    I gave a talk recently at GoTo Chicago on Why open source firmware is important and I thought it would be nice to also write a blog post with my findings. This post will focus on why open source firmware is important for security.

  • How much is good online security worth to you? How about $100,000? [iophk: "except that 2FA is used to lock people into Google's proprietary mail clients, as they do not support 2FA on IMAP and probably never will since it is an open protocol which allows free choice of mail clients, not just Google's"

    Google’s research indicates that spear phishing emails impersonating family members, colleagues, government officials, or even Google itself, are the main ways to break into accounts. Attacks can persist for several weeks, and involve sophisticated man-in-the-middle techniques that prompt users to enter not just their password, but also authentication codes sent by SMS or from devices running software like Google Authenticator. Because of this weakness – and those deriving from the SIM swap attack – Google recommends that “high-risk users” enrol in its Advanced Protection Program, which requires the use of hardware 2FA keys.

    The cost of these is very low now – typically around $25. Of course, the downside with such hardware keys is that they require setting up, carrying around and using. Whether the undoubted extra security is worth the extra effort will depend on individual circumstances. For those who manage to minimise how much about their personal lives appears online, it may be enough to use weaker forms of 2FA. But given the central importance of email accounts in our digital lives, and how gaining control of them makes taking over other online services much easier, it is certainly something that people should seriously consider. Buying hardware keys could prove one of the best investments they ever make. Just ask someone who didn’t, and paid the price. In the case of Sean Coonce, that price turned out to be $100,000.

  • Open Source Security - How to Defend at the Speed of Attack
    On the sixth stop of a multi-city tour, ISMG and Sonatype visited San Francisco for an engaging discussion on how to mitigate risks introduced by open source software. Sonatype CMO Matt Howard discusses the relevance and value of this application security conversation. The reason why this topic resonates so well across sectors and regions? "Because software is the last path for differentiation in every industry," Howard says, "and whether you know it or not, every business in the world today is largely a software company."
  • Venafi: Four Ways Open Source Libraries Leave Organizations at Risk [Ed: of course proprietary software is absolutely perfect and comes with no risks, holes, back doors and so on]
  • WordPress Slick Popup plugin could leave backdoor open to hackers [Ed: This is a really sloppy case of programming or intentional malice caught thanks to the source being available. "The login credentials for the administrative accounts are the same for all of the sites."]
  • Netgate® Progresses TNSR™ Open Source Secure Networking with Release 19.05
  • KeePassXC 2.4.2 released
    We are happy to announce KeePassXC 2.4.2, the second maintenance release of the 2.4 series! This release fixes several bugs and introduces a memory wiping feature that will reduce the risk of secrets remaining in memory after a database is locked or being swapped to disk. Combined with the existing restrictions on memory access by non-administrators, this feature increases the security of KeePassXC. Other notable changes are fixes to entry editing, prevention of infinite save loops, ability to open non-http url’s, and preventing data loss when opening a database with duplicated attachment binaries.
  • KeePassXC Password Manager 2.4.2 Released (Howto Install)
    KeePassXC, cross-platform community fork of KeePassX, released version 2.4.2 a few days ago with many improvements and security fixes.

today's howtos

