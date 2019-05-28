Openwashing and Manipulation in Free/Open Source Software
Securitize Makes Its Core Protocol Open Source [Ed: Protocols can maybe be "open", but this isn't about source code; pure openwashing]
Highway Care launches two open source work zone safety initiatives [Ed: This isn't "open source"; they just throw in the term like a marketing label which is meaningless.]
Getting the F... acebook out of Kea: Zuck's open-sourcerers retrain load balancer as a server [Ed: Openwashing mass surveillance, espionage and censorship is a longtime tradition at Facebook even if all the core things are proprietary software and do malicious things]
Antisocial media giant Facebook has published the source code for the latest version of DHCPLB, adding server functionality to the tool that was first developed by FB engineers for hardware provisioning and load balancing.
The updated open-source DHCPLB can be downloaded from GitHub.
At Facebook, the tool has already replaced an older implementation of the provisioning stack based on Kea, an open-source DHCP server project managed by the nonprofit Internet Systems Consortium (ISC).
"With this version, we've seen better throughput and are able to iterate faster than we could with our previous solution," Pablo Mazzini, a production engineer at Facebook, wrote in a blog post today. "In fact, we are now handling the same volume of traffic with 10 times fewer servers."
EOS Releases Its Open Source iOS Wallet App and Chrome Extensions[Ed:"Open Source iOS" means you must use proprietary software with back doors to run it; how "open" is it really then? Same for Chrome, which is also proprietary and surveillance-centric. Another fine example of "open source" you cannot use until you pay Apple for a DRM-laden surveillance platform with back doors and worse.]
The release of EOS open source iOS wallet app will allow developers to provide support for “inter-application transaction signing on native mobile devices”.
Why Some Android Phones Don't Have the Play Store [Ed: Play Store is proprietary software and those who assumed that AOSP being "open" is good enough are missing the Big Picture]
[Repeat] Google’s Chrome Becomes Web ‘Gatekeeper’ and Rivals Complain [Ed: Chrome is proprietary software with DRM (EME) and Chromium helps distract from this.]
Why a "closed" open source project may be just what a community needs [Ed: Adobe's Mac Asay, who tried working for Microsoft (and failed), is still promoting the proprietary software model for 'FOSS' (his employer pays media to syndicate his ramblings, it's paid-for agenda up on display).]
Twilight of the open tech era [Ed: Open Source is dying. proprietary software giants take over the term and use that for openwashing of their surveillance businesses, lock-in included.]
Today's tech giants achieved success and scale by promoting their openness, but the industry's open doors are shutting, one by one.
Why it matters: Being "open" allowed tech innovators and companies to claim a sort of moral high ground. Without it, they are increasingly vulnerable to legal and regulatory restraint and popular disaffection.
Vendors Argue over AWS’ Open Distro for Elasticsearch [Ed: Amazon uses AWS to make FOSS de facto proprietary]
AWS announced the release of their Open Distro for Elasticsearch back in March. However, the release has not come with support from all members of the community. While AWS states that they have released Open Distro in order to ensure that Elasticsearch remains fully open source, other members of the tech community claim this is another move by Amazon to further solidify their strong customer base.
The Open Distro for Elasticsearch is, according to AWS, a value-added distribution of Elasticsearch licensed fully under the Apache 2.0 license. This release leverages the open source code from Elasticsearch and Kibana. According to Jeff Barr, chief evangelist for AWS, "this is not a fork; we will continue to send our contributions and patches upstream to advance these projects."
US might have control of Open Source [Ed: The media must stop promoting the lie that GitHub is the same as all code; some clueless recruiters, 'analysts' etc. take that seriously and treat anything not on GitHub (Microsoft) as not existing. Meanwhile see that Microsoft still dominates news search results for “open source”, in effect killing it because all these results actually promote proprietary software such as GitHub (yes, it’s proprietary and nasty). Dependabot is another EEE move of Microsoft. Microsoft now relies on various sellouts and turncoats to help slow down the exiters' momentum. The corporate media that receives Microsoft money (so-called 'ads', a form of bribery for media companies) pretends that GitHub "Sponsors" is some sort of Microsoft charity rather than Microsoft asking the public for money.]
It is starting to look like Donald (Prince of Orange) Trump has control of open source code and can freeze out whichever country fails to give him enough respect.
For a while, Open Source has been touted as a way for developing countries to come up with their software, but now with Trump’s trade war, it looks like they were all suckered into signing up for US control.
Restricted access to US technology is shaping up to have a big impact on Huawei. According to Abacus News, some Chinese software developers are wondering if the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China might soon affect them.
GitHub says Chinese developers are safe from export restrictions [Ed: For now. That's just the PR people speaking. And Microsoft has an extensive history lying and breaking promises/assurances. OSI doesn't care about Microsoft entryism and is part of the problem (taking Microsoft money and staff). FSF is mostly asleep at the wheel, hoping the problem will magically go away. It won't.]
Salesforce Empowers Developer Community with Open Sourced Lightning Web Components [Ed: Salesforce is openwashing by releasing a bunch of "components" with a source to accompany these. It's still proprietary software (the whole).]
Salesforce Lightning Web Components Framework Now Open Source
Salesforce Open Sources Lightning Web Components JavaScript Framework
Salesforce Open Sources Lightning Web Components to Improve DevOps Performance
Salesforce open sources Lightning Web Components
Salesforce: Open Sourcing Lightning UI Components Will Benefit Ecosystem Partners
Developers: Salesforce open sources framework so you can build apps on any platform
Open Source Xamarin.Forms 4.0 Simplifies Mobile App Creation [Ed: Microsoft is still openwashing its proprietary frameworks and IDE using Mono and Xamarin, whose CEO it put in charge of GitHub. Dark times.]
You Can Now Auto-Update Your GitHub Repos to Avoid Code Vulnerabilities [Ed: Read as, Microsoft will start modifying code you put in GitHub, which is incidentally in NSA PRISM and proprietary software will do this, like Windows Update.]
GitHub introduces Dependabot-powered automated security fixes [Ed: This means that without user intervention Microsoft and the US government (and US spy agencies) can tamper with code and binaries people download, e.g. to add back doors under the guise of (national) "security"]
Build like an open source community with GitHub Enterprise [Ed: Microsoft is now upselling GitHub while looking to spy on private code and, as the last paragraph shows, it uses FUD ("IP") to sell this, using typical scare tactics like Black Duck's. GitHub is proprietary software and Microsoft uses it not to spread FOSS but rather to promote its proprietary offerings and malicious agenda. Only people who refuse to accept reality have not yet decided to delete GitHub.]
Customers will be protected for their use of GitHub. Specifically, from claims alleging that GitHub products or services, including any open source components we reuse in our products or services, infringe third-party IP rights.
Logz.io lands $52M to keep growing open source-based logging tools [Ed: Nothing to celebrate here; Logz.io is into surveillance and licks Microsoft's boots, helping the company's surveillance agenda. The funding comes from dodgy companies, too.]
Logz.io Raises $52 Million in Series D Funding Led by General Catalyst
Oracle looks to holy trinity of open positives [Ed: Again openwashing Oracle where almost everything is proprietary software]
Oracle may not always be viewed positively in open source circles, the company’s approach to Java and wider open platform still draws headlines a decade after it took up a position of stewardship over the Java platform and language in line with the acquisition of Sun Microsystems.
Looking to highlight more positive angles in terms of Oracle’s open universe this month is the company’s David Cabelus in his position as senior principal product manager for developer services.
Cabelus notes the continued adoption of DevOps and Kubernetes and says that the notion of simplified and combined deployment is what spawned the Open Service Broker API project, which provides a consistent model for exposing cloud services to applications and application deployment tooling.
