5 Best Self-hosted GitHub Alternatives
GitHub may be the most popular computer code hosting service for version control using Git, which is a distributed version control system for tracking changes in source code during software development created by Linus Torvalds in 2005, but it’s not the only option available—not by a long shot.Ever since Microsoft acquired GitHub in October 2018 for $7.5 billion, there has been a surge in demand for self-hosted GitHub alternatives. Fortunately, there are quite a few open source projects that allow developers to easily track code changes and coordinate the development of projects both large and small.
In this article, we bring you an overview of 5 best self-hosted GitHub alternatives to help you reclaim control of your own code and perhaps gain access to useful features you didn’t even know existed. After all, why would you trust someone else with your code when you can host it yourself?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: 45 Minutes With Linus Torvalds, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Laptop (Running Linux) and SMLR's Latest
Openwashing, Sharing and FOSS in Healthcare
Security: Firmware, 2FA, Microsoft Partners, FUD and KeePassXC 2.4.2
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago