A look over the ProtonDB reports for May 2019, over 5,000 Windows games reported working on Linux
ProtonDB, the unofficial tracker for checking the status of Windows games played on Linux through Steam Play has another data-dump available. Here's a look for May 2019. We seem to have also reached a new milestone lately, with well over 5,000 Windows games reported to work.
That 5K (5,200 exactly at time of writing) should be taken with a pinch of salt of course, as plenty of titles have only a few reports and as with anything generated by user submitted reports the accuracy of them will vary but it's still very impressive overall.
Anyway, here's our quick monthly look over some of the details. Starting with the total number of reports being sent per month. As we can see the upwards trend of reports being sent in has continued now for three months although May only slightly beat April.
