Openwashing, Sharing and FOSS in Healthcare
St. Jude Cloud's open-source genomics research data now available in real-time [Ed: This is about open data, not open source. Different things. Misleading.]
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is updating its cloud-based repository of pediatric whole-genome sequencing data to include prospective clinical data, the Memphis, Tenn.-based treatment and research facility announced May 28.
Like other such databases, the St. Jude Cloud initially comprised genomics data collected retrospectively and released after corresponding research had been published. Now, however, it will be updated monthly with whole-genome, exome and transcriptome data from consenting subjects, making St. Jude the first institution to release real-time clinical genomics data.
IPF Open Source Imaging Consortium Launched to Advance Diagnosis [Ed: "Open Source" as PR, no substance to it]
Open-source group to aid ILD care through digital imaging, ML
A group of experts conducting research in an aspect of lung disease associated with respiratory diseases such as emphysema is forming an Open Source Imaging Consortium to aid diagnosis through digital imaging and machine learning.
Open Source System Debuts for EHR Data Sharing [Ed: A bit more about data sharing than Open Source]
A consortium of cancer care institutions released details on a prototype system designed to link electronic health record (EHR) systems to provide a source of real-world patient information to guide research and improve cancer treatment.
Minimal Common Oncology Data Elements (mCODE) is an open source system allowing for the interflow of common clinical data amassed on patients within institutional EHR systems. mCODE collects data on 6 core domains: patient characteristics and demographics; lab tests and vital signs; specific details regarding the cancer; genomics such as molecular characteristics; treatments including surgical, radiation, drug and other treatments; and outcomes, such as current cancer status and survival. These elements of the patient journey are subdivided into 27 types of profiles and encompass 73 distinct data elements that can provide critical information for clinical inquiry.
The initial set of standards and specifications for mCODE was released at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting by a collaboration including ASCO, its nonprofit subsidiary CancerLinQ, the MITRE Corporation, and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation...
Open-Source System Introduced to Guide, Improve Cancer Treatment Through EHR Systems
The lack of interoperability and inability to share information among EHR systems smoothly has long been a concern among oncologists and an impediment to large-scale research efforts that depend on agglomerations of data that, when mined, filtered, and analyzed, yield insights into drug performance and patient experiences under treatment.
