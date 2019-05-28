Linux Foundation, Trade Wars and Revisionism/FUD
-
Cloud computing community needs more women to join, says CNCF ecosystem director
From Ada Lovelace to Grace Hopper, women have played an important part in the development of computing. Female executives such as Ginni Rometty and Meg Whitman have opened the doors of the boardroom; and women-led start-ups abound.
Yet despite these high-profile successes, the overall percentage of women and minorities in tech is still ridiculously low. One place where this really stands out is in the open-source community, where male contributors outnumber women.
-
What's happening with the Linux sustainable energy initiative? An update from LF Energy
In the short time since we last interviewed LF Energy's executive director Shuli Goodman - in November 2018, shortly after it was founded - the body, which came out of the Linux Foundation and aims to make energy usage drastically more efficient with an open source framework, has added more than 20 new members and established three projects.
Big hitters including the sustainable research subsidiary NREL of America's Department of Energy, Monash University, IBM, Stanford University, Washington State, Vanderbilt, and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have joined as members, with a view to finding a collaborative way to better manage energy consumption and distribution.
[...]
The Open Energy Data Initiative (OEDI) could provide the "means and mechanisms" for being able to work with big data in energy, she explained, from data lakes to AI algorithms. This is probably "one of the highest priorities" that she finds when speaking with utilities providers.
"Very few utilities globally have either the capacity or the reach in terms of the amount of data, to be able to really, in a wholesale way, transition to AI and machine learning," she explained. "They actually need each other to be able to do that in the predictive maintenance space - it's not like transformers fail a lot, but what it's going to take is a lot of data across a lot of data points to be able to really successfully begin managing the grid."
OEDI, then, is a "foundational element" to say to the market that there is an opportunity in better energy management with an open source approach to big data.
-
The Linux foundation brings global unification through open-source collaboration
It is a gathering storm of technological advances: artificial intelligence, network virtualization, 5G, containerized applications, neural processing units. As new technology enables greater connectivity, the race toward a smart society based on the internet of things gathers speed.
Thanks to open-source collaboration, the journey has become a cooperative one rather than a arms race. Software developers understand that pooling knowledge and resources is more productive than working alone; and project collaboration overcomes political and geographical differences.
“As a global community … whether it’s Europe, Asia, China, India, [or] Japan, developers are coming together very nicely through a common governance which crosses boundaries,” said Arpit Joshipura (pictured), general manager of networking, orchestration, and edge/internet of things at the Linux Foundation.
-
Huawei Crackdown Hits Open Source Groups
Organizations including IEEE, multiple Linux Foundation groups, the Open Networking Foundation, and the OpenStack Foundation have been busy studying the legal limits of Huawei’s involvement following actions by the U.S. government. ETSI and 3GPP haven’t responded to requests for comment on the matter, and while none of the aforementioned groups have outwardly restricted Huawei’s access, they note that the situation is fluid and will continue to be reviewed by legal counsel.
“This is just a piece of the trade war,” William Ho, principal analyst at 556 Ventures, told SDxCentral. If the restrictions being levied against Huawei are central to the U.S.-China trade war, “this will all be rolled back” similar to what happened with ZTE, another China-based vendor. But the long-term damage could still hurt Huawei’s prospects.
“Everybody’s got ideas, and I think that open source and all those organizations bring in a breadth of different thought,” Ho said. “If you operate in a vacuum, you’re not going to get that… It’s only effective if there’s global cooperation in technology, and 5G and 4G has been beneficiary versus 3G in the past.”
-
Open Source Software Licensing [Ed: Open Source? They mean Free software, which predates it. Also fails to mention GNU and starts with Linux.]
For over 30 years, open source software (OSS) has formed the backbone of the technology industry. Today, it is nearly impossible to find a computing device that does not utilize an open source component. For example, the Linux kernel powers well over a billion devices. As the adoption of OSS accelerates, it is increasingly important to understand the history, legal issues, and future challenges of the open source world.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 468 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: 45 Minutes With Linus Torvalds, Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme Laptop (Running Linux) and SMLR's Latest
Openwashing, Sharing and FOSS in Healthcare
Security: Firmware, 2FA, Microsoft Partners, FUD and KeePassXC 2.4.2
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago