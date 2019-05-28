OSS Leftovers
-
The Apache Software Foundation Welcomes JetBrains as its Newest Targeted Sponsor
-
What is Incident Response? IR stages and free Open Source software
The current age is of supercomputers in our pockets. However, despite using the best security tools, criminals keep on attacking online resources. This post is to introduce you to Incident Response (IR), explain the different stages of IR, and then lists three free open source software that helps with IR.
-
Top 5 Recently Open Sourced Framework For Developers [Ed: Analytics India Magazine seems to have learned that things outside Microsoft (GitHub) do exist and count]
Over the last couple of years, tech giants have been open sourcing their projects so that both the companies, as well as the developer community can benefit from the same.
According to a recent survey, nearly 53% of the companies have open source programmes or have plans to establish them within the next year. The survey also pointed out that nearly 59% of the respondents felt that open source programs are critical to the success of engineering and product teams.
-
Top 12 Free and Open Source ETL Tools for Data Integration
Searching for ETL and data integration software can be a daunting (and expensive) process, one that requires long hours of research and deep pockets. The most popular enterprise data management tools often provide more than what’s necessary for non-enterprise organizations, with advanced functionality relevant to only the most technically savvy users. Thankfully, there are a number of free and open source ETL tools out there. Some of these solutions are offered by vendors looking to eventually sell you on their enterprise product, and others are maintained and operated by a community of developers looking to
In this article we will examine free and open source ETL tools, first by providing a brief overview of what to expect and also with short blurbs about each of the currently available options in the space. This is the most complete and up-to-date directory on the web.
-
Top 10 open source networking tools for administrators
Before the world became flat, the world became highly networked. Boundaries around locations and time zones blurred. The world today is highly productive and efficient but only if the network link is functioning between locations. As networks have become bigger and busier, monitoring has become complex and critical. Cloud services, web meetings, video, VoIP, BYOD — you name it — have further added stress on your network. Network monitoring in the cloud environment is particularly challenging because container environments are continually evolving and the applications built are equally dynamic and may scale or disappear entirely at any given point. Network performance monitoring can consist of monitoring performance of websites, Internet servers, the various links and, route analytics. Response time, availability, and uptime are important metrics to monitor for any network. For example, status request failures, timeouts, and connection failure to retrieve a file or message indicate network failure that triggers an action in the monitoring system for troubleshooting. Here is a list of open source networking tools for administrators to keep handy.
-
The Defining Role of Open Source Software for Managing Digital Data
When I think about technology and data today, there is a seismic shift from ‘confinement’, and ‘restriction’ to ‘openness’ and ‘transparency’.
In technology, exciting breakthroughs coming to us are happening because of collective efforts and collaboration. And, most technologists and business leaders find this openness attractive—be it becoming more agile in a state of changing market dynamics, staying innovative and insight-driven, reducing operating cost, and doing more with less.
On the other hand, data liberation and data literacy are the mainstream debates. Data is increasingly being generated from different channels: it comes from inside and outside the organization in both structured and unstructured ways. It is distributed and stored across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures. And, organizations that invest in leveraging data for data-driven decisions and improving brand trust at every level will have a competitive advantage.
-
Silvaco and Si2 Release Unique, Free 15nm Open-Source Digital Cell Library
The library is available to Si2 members and universities at no fee under the Apache-2.0 open source license agreement.
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Cosmos
The “one blockchain to rule them all” sentiment has been prevalent in those who followed the battle between Ethereum and Bitcoin, yet the developers of the Cosmos SDK, an open-source framework for building blockchain applications in Go, share a different philosophy.
-
Bitnami aims to make open source so easy, enterprises can do it [Ed: He has just sold out to a proprietary software giant with NSA links and a history of large-scale GPL violations]
Many companies no doubt envy the all open-source elite — companies that chucked proprietary software in favor innovative, rapidly upgraded operating system technologies. But they don’t envy the work of the information technology personnel that must run it day-in-day-out. Combining the perfect mix of OS software for production in enterprises is still a pretty messy business.
-
AB1784 Open Source Vote Check Law At California Democratic Convention [Ed: US voting machines still run proprietary software with Microsoft back doors, so a company with decades of crimes controls the election and lobbies viciously to keep is that way]
David Schmidt was taking petition signatures to get this open source vote check bill passed before the California Assembly. It will allow voters to check their votes rather than he says corporate machines.
-
Red Hat’s Adam Clater: Open Source Tech, Freedom of Choice Key to Federal IT Modernization
Adam Clater, chief architect for North America public sector at Red Hat, wrote in a GCN article published Tuesday that federal agencies should advance information technology modernization and the initial step they need to do is avoiding proprietary or vendor lock-in arrangements when it comes to cloud adoption.
“Cost-effective and long-term efficient modernization demands that agencies have the capability to build applications that can run in and across any cloud,” Clater wrote.
“Without that hybrid cloud capability, agencies may well end up in the same place they started.”
-
Let freedom and innovation ring
Open source technology offers agencies the freedom of choice they need to effectively innovate their way out of their current challenges...
-
Interview: Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar on her first 100 days, the shift to the cloud, and open source
At a time when lots of enterprise tech companies founded around open-source projects are reconsidering their approach, Puppet is doubling down on its open-core philosophy.
That’s the approach that new Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar is taking with the Portland company’s product strategy as other companies consider opening or closing their software projects to different degrees. Puppet believes that a new emphasis on its open-source Bolt task-automation project, as well as a new cloud-native infrastructure management project called Lyra that will become generally available this morning, will draw users interested in applying those capabilities to small teams who will hopefully upgrade to paid products like Puppet Enterprise as their needs increase.
-
EY Open-Sources ‘Nightfall’ Code for Private Transactions on Ethereum
One of the world’s largest consultancy firms has released a new set of protocols for enabling private transactions atop the ethereum blockchain.
The project, dubbed “Nightfall,” by Ernst & Young (EY) was released on GitHub Friday.
The goal, according to the code’s description on GitHub, is to provide a means for transacting on ethereum with “complete privacy.” As it states:
-
Software developers are keeping an open mind about blockchain
There's been considerable skepticism about how much can be accomplished with blockchain, and a feeling that it may have been a passing fad. However, software developers, as a professional group, are optimistic about blockchain technologies. A majority, 55%, say there are potential applications for blockchain beyond its cryptocurrency roots.
-
Open Source Blockchain Solution Enables Anyone To Create A Blockchain In 3 Simple Steps
ARK has launched ARK Deployer; a free tool that enables users to quickly and easily create their own blockchain in just a few simple steps.
-
ARK Launches the ARK Deployer, an Open Source Tool to Create a Blockchain in 3 Simple Steps
ARK, a leading Blockchain technology provider with an open-source Blockchain platform, has launched the ARK Deployer; a free tool that enables users to quickly and easily create their own Blockchain in just a few simple steps.
The ARK Deployer revolutionizes a process that previously was lengthy and complex because it significantly reduces the barriers to enter Blockchain technology due to the intuitive user interface. Now anyone, regardless of their technical experience
or background, can build, customize and deploy their own Blockchain. ARK Deployer could be interesting for developers, individuals, startups, and businesses across the world who want to create and customize their own Blockchain, tailored to their individual needs.
-
Open Source Angular 8.0 Development Platform Ships
-
Open Source GraphQL Client for React Hits 1.0 Release
The goal of URQL is to be easy to use yet powerful, and the developers have chosen to rearchitect the 1.0 version around a new approach of "Exchanges"...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 486 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Debian and Events: LTS, Arduino, GSoC, DebConf and Texas Linux Fest 2019
Shows: Linux Action News, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
4MLinux 29.0 STABLE released.
The status of the 4MLinux 29.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 6.2.4.2 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.2, GIMP 2.10.10, Gnumeric 1.12.44), share your files using DropBox 73.4.118, surf the Internet with Firefox 66.0.5 and Chromium 74.0.3729.108, send emails via Thunderbird 60.7.0, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 3.10.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.6 and mpv 0.29.1, play games powered by Mesa 18.3.1 and Wine 4.7. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 4.19.41, Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.14, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.3.5). Perl 5.28.1, Python 2.7.15, and Python 3.7.1 are also available. As always, the new major release has some new features: Audacious available out of the box, a new desktop sub-menu called “Office” (with AbiWord, Gnumeric, LazPaint), spellcheck functionality added to Sylpheed and HexChat, improved LibreOffice installation script, better support for MINIX file system (via util-linux and GParted), much improved 3D acceleration in Quake2. And finally, the 4MServer now includes PHP 7.3 with NaCl cryptography support.
Recent comments
11 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 53 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
2 days 14 hours ago