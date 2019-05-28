Today in Techrights
A Phoronix reader pointed out to us this weekend that Intel support for live migration with their graphics virtualization technology is nearing mainline support.
The past few years Intel has talked about live migration of vGPU resources around their GVT-g (Graphics Virtualization Technology) for both KVM and Xen. This 2016 presentation covers some of their motives with being able to transition the vGPU resources for maintenance, load balancing, fault recovery, and other purposes just as you would other resources with a virtual machine being live migrated.
Vulkan 1.1.110 made it out today as a small update to this graphics/compute API specification and this minor update does bring with it two new extensions.
There's a new EXT extension as well as a new NVIDIA vendor extension.
“The transition might not be finished for a couple of years, but this is the strongest push Apple has made toward the unification of its two platforms,” developer Steven Troughton-Smith told Bloomberg. “Apple and developers can put more effort into one version of things instead of having to build everything twice.”
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.
iTunes has been the way Apple users listen to music, watch movies and TV shows, hear podcasts, and manage their devices for almost two decades. This year, Apple is finally ready to move into a new era. The company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes. That matches Apple’s media app strategy on iPhones and iPads. Without iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app.
On June 1, 1999, a new application was uploaded to the Internet. Named Napster, it was the first tool that created a file-sharing network of millions of people, something that had never been done before. Two years later that network shut down, but its impact still resonates today, two decades on.
You are expected to "dockerize" your setups and be able to launch a whole string of processes to boot up various containers with databases and your primary PHP monolith with the launch of a single script. All fine and dandy this far.
However, I can't shake the notion that much of this -- especially in the context of LAMP -- seems overkill. If Apache, MariaDB/MySQL and PHP are running, getting your project or multiple projects to run is trivial. The benefits of having Docker seem negilible, especially having each project lug its own setup along. Yes, you can have your entire compiler and Continuous Integration stack with SASS, Gulp, Babel, Webpack and whatnot in one neat bundle, but that doesn't seem to dimish the usual problems with the recent bloat in frontend tooling, to the contrary....
But shouldn't tooling be standardised anyway? And shouldn't Docker then just be an option, who couldn't be bothered to have (L)AMP on their bare metal? I'm still skeptical of this Dockerization fad. I get it makes sense if you need to scale microsevices easy and fast in production, but for 'traditional' development and traditional setups, it just doesn't seem to fit all that well.
What are your experiences with using Docker in a development environment? Is Dockerization a fad or something really useful? And should I put up with the effort to make Docker a standard for my development and deployment setups?
Open source software is growing in popularity among enterprises, as an increasing number of organizations are integrating open source solutions into their IT operations or even building entire infrastructures around it. Up to 60 per cent of IT decision makers recently surveyed by Black Duck Software reported already using open source software, with more than half contributing to open source projects.
Open source thrives in the ecosystem created by cloud computing. The growing number of open source DevOps tools and automation and infrastructure platforms such as OpenStack and Kubernetes are playing a key part in fast-growing open source adoption.
As organizations continue to migrate their operations to the cloud, open source will play one of the key parts in IT innovation beyond 2020.
The current age is of supercomputers in our pockets. However, despite using the best security tools, criminals keep on attacking online resources. This post is to introduce you to Incident Response (IR), explain the different stages of IR, and then lists three free open source software that helps with IR.
Top 5 Recently Open Sourced Framework For Developers [Ed: Analytics India Magazine seems to have learned that things outside Microsoft (GitHub) do exist and count]
Over the last couple of years, tech giants have been open sourcing their projects so that both the companies, as well as the developer community can benefit from the same.
According to a recent survey, nearly 53% of the companies have open source programmes or have plans to establish them within the next year. The survey also pointed out that nearly 59% of the respondents felt that open source programs are critical to the success of engineering and product teams.
Searching for ETL and data integration software can be a daunting (and expensive) process, one that requires long hours of research and deep pockets. The most popular enterprise data management tools often provide more than what’s necessary for non-enterprise organizations, with advanced functionality relevant to only the most technically savvy users. Thankfully, there are a number of free and open source ETL tools out there. Some of these solutions are offered by vendors looking to eventually sell you on their enterprise product, and others are maintained and operated by a community of developers looking to
In this article we will examine free and open source ETL tools, first by providing a brief overview of what to expect and also with short blurbs about each of the currently available options in the space. This is the most complete and up-to-date directory on the web.
Before the world became flat, the world became highly networked. Boundaries around locations and time zones blurred. The world today is highly productive and efficient but only if the network link is functioning between locations. As networks have become bigger and busier, monitoring has become complex and critical. Cloud services, web meetings, video, VoIP, BYOD — you name it — have further added stress on your network. Network monitoring in the cloud environment is particularly challenging because container environments are continually evolving and the applications built are equally dynamic and may scale or disappear entirely at any given point. Network performance monitoring can consist of monitoring performance of websites, Internet servers, the various links and, route analytics. Response time, availability, and uptime are important metrics to monitor for any network. For example, status request failures, timeouts, and connection failure to retrieve a file or message indicate network failure that triggers an action in the monitoring system for troubleshooting. Here is a list of open source networking tools for administrators to keep handy.
When I think about technology and data today, there is a seismic shift from ‘confinement’, and ‘restriction’ to ‘openness’ and ‘transparency’.
In technology, exciting breakthroughs coming to us are happening because of collective efforts and collaboration. And, most technologists and business leaders find this openness attractive—be it becoming more agile in a state of changing market dynamics, staying innovative and insight-driven, reducing operating cost, and doing more with less.
On the other hand, data liberation and data literacy are the mainstream debates. Data is increasingly being generated from different channels: it comes from inside and outside the organization in both structured and unstructured ways. It is distributed and stored across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructures. And, organizations that invest in leveraging data for data-driven decisions and improving brand trust at every level will have a competitive advantage.
The library is available to Si2 members and universities at no fee under the Apache-2.0 open source license agreement.
The “one blockchain to rule them all” sentiment has been prevalent in those who followed the battle between Ethereum and Bitcoin, yet the developers of the Cosmos SDK, an open-source framework for building blockchain applications in Go, share a different philosophy.
Many companies no doubt envy the all open-source elite — companies that chucked proprietary software in favor innovative, rapidly upgraded operating system technologies. But they don’t envy the work of the information technology personnel that must run it day-in-day-out. Combining the perfect mix of OS software for production in enterprises is still a pretty messy business.
David Schmidt was taking petition signatures to get this open source vote check bill passed before the California Assembly. It will allow voters to check their votes rather than he says corporate machines.
Adam Clater, chief architect for North America public sector at Red Hat, wrote in a GCN article published Tuesday that federal agencies should advance information technology modernization and the initial step they need to do is avoiding proprietary or vendor lock-in arrangements when it comes to cloud adoption.
“Cost-effective and long-term efficient modernization demands that agencies have the capability to build applications that can run in and across any cloud,” Clater wrote.
“Without that hybrid cloud capability, agencies may well end up in the same place they started.”
Open source technology offers agencies the freedom of choice they need to effectively innovate their way out of their current challenges...
At a time when lots of enterprise tech companies founded around open-source projects are reconsidering their approach, Puppet is doubling down on its open-core philosophy.
That’s the approach that new Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar is taking with the Portland company’s product strategy as other companies consider opening or closing their software projects to different degrees. Puppet believes that a new emphasis on its open-source Bolt task-automation project, as well as a new cloud-native infrastructure management project called Lyra that will become generally available this morning, will draw users interested in applying those capabilities to small teams who will hopefully upgrade to paid products like Puppet Enterprise as their needs increase.
One of the world’s largest consultancy firms has released a new set of protocols for enabling private transactions atop the ethereum blockchain.
The project, dubbed “Nightfall,” by Ernst & Young (EY) was released on GitHub Friday.
The goal, according to the code’s description on GitHub, is to provide a means for transacting on ethereum with “complete privacy.” As it states:
There's been considerable skepticism about how much can be accomplished with blockchain, and a feeling that it may have been a passing fad. However, software developers, as a professional group, are optimistic about blockchain technologies. A majority, 55%, say there are potential applications for blockchain beyond its cryptocurrency roots.
ARK has launched ARK Deployer; a free tool that enables users to quickly and easily create their own blockchain in just a few simple steps.
ARK, a leading Blockchain technology provider with an open-source Blockchain platform, has launched the ARK Deployer; a free tool that enables users to quickly and easily create their own Blockchain in just a few simple steps.
The ARK Deployer revolutionizes a process that previously was lengthy and complex because it significantly reduces the barriers to enter Blockchain technology due to the intuitive user interface. Now anyone, regardless of their technical experience
or background, can build, customize and deploy their own Blockchain. ARK Deployer could be interesting for developers, individuals, startups, and businesses across the world who want to create and customize their own Blockchain, tailored to their individual needs.
The goal of URQL is to be easy to use yet powerful, and the developers have chosen to rearchitect the 1.0 version around a new approach of "Exchanges"...
