Games: PyGamer, Industrial Petting, Cycle 28, A.N.N.E, Procedural Music Generator, Risk System, Winds of Change
-
PyGamer Is A Fully Open Source Handheld Gaming Console
When it comes to the upcoming gaming consoles, most of us think of the next generation of PlayStation or Xbox. These powerful machines are capable of delivering high-end graphics, letting you enjoy all the AAA titles and get an immersive experience.
However, sometimes, less is more. This philosophy applies works very well when it comes to hacker-friendly mini-computers or gaming consoles. A few months back, we reviewed ClockworkPi’s GameShell and it turned out to be pretty addictive. Just recently, I came across AdaFruit’s new PyGamer, which is an entry-level console for DIY gaming.
-
Industrial Petting sounds amusing, will have you farm strange animals and sell them
Releasing late this year, Industrial Petting sounds like a pretty amusing game. With single-player and drop-in online multi-player, it will have you (and maybe friends) supply the galaxy with weird creatures.
-
Cycle 28, a very retro-looking arcade-styled 2D space shooter adds Linux support
Pill Bug Interactive have now released their positively reviewed 2D retro space shooter, Cycle 28, on Linux. Originally released on Steam back in March last year, Linux (and Mac) support landed on June 1st.
It has a number of positive reviews from users on Steam, as well as being on Nintendo Switch where some critics also gave it the thumbs up so it's another great 2D space shooter to add to your collection.
-
Platformer and space shooter hybrid A.N.N.E is finally coming to Early Access this month
Developer Gamesbymo can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, as their platformer and space shooter hybrid A.N.N.E is heading into Early Access on June 18th. A title I reminded you all about in early March, as it's one that was funded on Kickstarter quite a few years ago.
In the latest update on Kickstarter, they said with the release it will have a cheaper price and they're hopefully going to be including a demo too. The full release is hopefully going to be ready in September, with the initial release including three of the five areas to explore.
-
Procedural Music Generator, a clever Unity tool developed on Linux that might save you some time
Here's one that's not something I usually cover: Procedural Music Generator is a tool for use with Unity, that allows anyone to make some interesting tunes for their games. The developer, Tyran, emailed in about it, as the tool is developed entirely on Linux as a "labor of love" and after trying out the Linux demo I thought it was actually pretty sweet.
-
Risk System is an absolutely awesome shoot 'em up that's worth some time
Some thoughts on Risk System, a high-speed shoot 'em up that requires you to fly real close to enemy fire. After writing very briefly about the release before, I spoke to the developer who provided me with a key to check it out.
I really did almost entirely miss the release, scanning over emails and store pages, I initially clicked right past it thinking nothing of it. I've played so many shoot 'em ups in the last few years, I wasn't really in the mood for another. What a fool I was then, as Risk System is not only incredibly stylish it also has some awesome action.
-
Visual Novel adventure 'Winds of Change' makes the first act free to try
Tall Tail Studios have made the first act of their visual novel adventure Winds of Change free so you can properly try before you buy.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Introducing The Arch Linux Summer 2019 Community Challenge
Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name! But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops?
Programming: Rust, Python, C++/Pictie and HowTos
Graphics: Sway 1.1, Mesa 19.1.0 Release Plan and NVIDIA's 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver
zenwalk current ISO for 02 06 2019
New current ISO is ready ! In addition to the hundreds of packages updates from upstream Slackware Current and Zenwalk native, you'll get the new Firefox 67.0, latest XFCE 4.13, a new desktop theme, and a brand new Whisker applications menu. For complete changelog see both Slack changelog on slackware.com and Zenwalk changelog on this site.
Recent comments
2 min 4 sec ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago