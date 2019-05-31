Language Selection

MapSCII – console based Braille and ASCII map renderer

Software

One of the great strengths of Linux is the whole raft of weird and wonderful open source utilities. That strength does not simply derive from the functionality they offer, but from the synergy generated by using them together, sometimes in conjunction with applications.

The Unix philosophy spawned a “software tools” movement which focused on developing concise, basic, clear, modular and extensible code that can be used for other projects. This philosophy remains an important element for many Linux projects.

Good open source developers writing utilities seek to make sure the utility does its job as well as possible, and work well with other utilities. The goal is that users have a handful of tools, each of which seeks to excel at one thing. Some utilities work well on their own. MapSCII is one of those utilities.

MapSCII is a Node.js based Vector Tile to Braille and ASCII renderer for xterm-compatible terminals. It’s billed as the whole world in your console.

You might be wondering what are Vector Tiles? They’re a way to deliver geographic data in small chunks to a browser or other client application. Vector tiles are similar to raster tiles, but instead of raster images, the data returned is a vector representation of the features in the tile.

MapSCII uses OpenStreetMap for its map data. OpenStreetMap has created a map of the world free to use under an open license.

MapSCII is an example of ASCII art software. That’s a graphic design technique that relies primarily on computers for presentation and consists of pictures put together from characters defined by the ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange) standard. These characters are letters, numbers and special characters such as # / and \. ASCII art is as much a constituent element of the internet as emoticons, cats, or acronyms such as ROTFL and LOL.

Introducing The Arch Linux Summer 2019 Community Challenge

Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name! But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops? Read more

Programming: Rust, Python, C++/Pictie and HowTos

Graphics: Sway 1.1, Mesa 19.1.0 Release Plan and NVIDIA's 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver

  • Sway 1.1 Released With Switch Event Support, Touch Support For Swaybar
    Three months after the release of Sway 1.0, Sway 1.1 is now available as the next feature update for this i3-inspired and increasingly popular Wayland compositor. Sway 1.1 adds touch support for Swaybar. support for manually inhibiting DPMS idle notifications via inhibit_idle, support for explicitly configuring output subpixel layouts, support for an overlay mode with Swaybar, support for switch devices/events like laptop lid switches, and pretty-printing support for Swaymsg.
  • Mesa 19.1.0 release plan
    Last week we published the RC4, which should be in theory the last RC.

Unfortunately, there are still two issues blocking the release:

- https://bugs.freedesktop.org/show_bug.cgi?id=110357: there's a general feeling
that this shouldn't block the release. We are waiting to confirm if it is fine
remove this issue from the blocking list.

- https://bugs.freedesktop.org/show_bug.cgi?id=110302: seems Emil is working on
a fix for this. So we need to wait for it.


Hence, unless said the contrary, I'll go with another RC round (RC5) this week.
Hope those issues are unblocked this week so we can make the final release next
week.
  • Mesa 19.1 Now Aiming For Release Next Week With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements
    Mesa 19.1 had been aiming to ship before the end of May but blocker bugs once again have dragged out the release cycle. The current plan is to now issue a fifth release candidate this week with hopes of the final release being in store for next week. There's been two blocker bugs now for several weeks and while bisected haven't been resolved. For one of the bugs they are now debating to just drop it has a blocker requirement so it won't hold up 19.1.0. For the second bug, a fix is being worked on and we'll hopefully see that fix land this week.
  • NVIDIA Releases 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver
    NVIDIA issued the 418.52.10 Linux beta driver this weekend (and version 425.62 for Windows) that offers their latest Vulkan API support. The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver code introduces support for VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock, VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps (Windows only), and VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins. There are also known fixes to take care of crashes when changing present modes between swap chains.

zenwalk current ISO for 02 06 2019

New current ISO is ready ! In addition to the hundreds of packages updates from upstream Slackware Current and Zenwalk native, you'll get the new Firefox 67.0, latest XFCE 4.13, a new desktop theme, and a brand new Whisker applications menu. For complete changelog see both Slack changelog on slackware.com and Zenwalk changelog on this site. Read more

