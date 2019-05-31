Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name! But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops?

Graphics: Sway 1.1, Mesa 19.1.0 Release Plan and NVIDIA's 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver Sway 1.1 Released With Switch Event Support, Touch Support For Swaybar Three months after the release of Sway 1.0, Sway 1.1 is now available as the next feature update for this i3-inspired and increasingly popular Wayland compositor. Sway 1.1 adds touch support for Swaybar. support for manually inhibiting DPMS idle notifications via inhibit_idle, support for explicitly configuring output subpixel layouts, support for an overlay mode with Swaybar, support for switch devices/events like laptop lid switches, and pretty-printing support for Swaymsg.

Mesa 19.1.0 release plan Last week we published the RC4, which should be in theory the last RC. Unfortunately, there are still two issues blocking the release: - https://bugs.freedesktop.org/show_bug.cgi?id=110357: there's a general feeling that this shouldn't block the release. We are waiting to confirm if it is fine remove this issue from the blocking list. - https://bugs.freedesktop.org/show_bug.cgi?id=110302: seems Emil is working on a fix for this. So we need to wait for it. Hence, unless said the contrary, I'll go with another RC round (RC5) this week. Hope those issues are unblocked this week so we can make the final release next week.

Mesa 19.1 Now Aiming For Release Next Week With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements Mesa 19.1 had been aiming to ship before the end of May but blocker bugs once again have dragged out the release cycle. The current plan is to now issue a fifth release candidate this week with hopes of the final release being in store for next week. There's been two blocker bugs now for several weeks and while bisected haven't been resolved. For one of the bugs they are now debating to just drop it has a blocker requirement so it won't hold up 19.1.0. For the second bug, a fix is being worked on and we'll hopefully see that fix land this week.

NVIDIA Releases 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver NVIDIA issued the 418.52.10 Linux beta driver this weekend (and version 425.62 for Windows) that offers their latest Vulkan API support. The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver code introduces support for VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock, VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps (Windows only), and VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins. There are also known fixes to take care of crashes when changing present modes between swap chains.