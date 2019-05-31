Programming: Rust, Python, C++/Pictie and HowTos
-
The Rust Programming Language Blog: The Governance WG is going public
Hey all! Today we're happy to announce the Governance Working Group is going public. We've been spending the last couple weeks finding our bearings and structuring the working group.
You can find our charter outlining our main goals and priorities in our work repository. We are using the Github issues, milestones and projects to organise and track our progress. The readme in the repository explains our working process a bit more in detail. It also states how you can talk to us (hint, via discord) and get involved.
-
PyDev of the Week: Stefan van der Walt
This week we welcome Stefan van der Walt (@stefanvdwalt) as our PyDev of the Week! Stefan is the creator of scikit-image, which is a collection of algorithms for image processing. You can see some of the projects that he is a part of on Github or on Berkeley’s website. Stefan also has his own website which is worth checking out. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Stefan better!
-
Why Python?
The most obvious answer is that the folks involved in CodeGrades are professional Python programmers. But there are more fundamental reasons why Python makes a great choice when first learning to write software, especially when compared to other programming languages.
A primary strength of Python is its readability. Python uses indentation to structure code, so how it looks and is presented tells us something about how the code works. Python also has remarkably few confusing special syntactic symbols to organise code.
-
Julien Danjou: Advanced Functional Programming in Python: lambda
A few weeks ago, I introduced you to functional programming in Python. Today, I'd like to go further into this topic and show you so more interesting features.
-
Lambda Function with Examples
-
Python Requests Tutorial | Python Tutorial
-
How to set up virtual environments for Python on MacOS
-
pictie, my c++-to-webassembly workbench
Hello, interwebs! Today I'd like to share a little skunkworks project with y'all: Pictie, a workbench for WebAssembly C++ integration on the web.
-
How to Install and Configure VNC Server on Ubuntu
-
How to build a Raspberry Pi photo booth
-
Linux Shell Script To Monitor CPU Utilization And Send Email
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 400 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Introducing The Arch Linux Summer 2019 Community Challenge
Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name! But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops?
Programming: Rust, Python, C++/Pictie and HowTos
Graphics: Sway 1.1, Mesa 19.1.0 Release Plan and NVIDIA's 418.52.10 Vulkan Linux Beta Driver
zenwalk current ISO for 02 06 2019
New current ISO is ready ! In addition to the hundreds of packages updates from upstream Slackware Current and Zenwalk native, you'll get the new Firefox 67.0, latest XFCE 4.13, a new desktop theme, and a brand new Whisker applications menu. For complete changelog see both Slack changelog on slackware.com and Zenwalk changelog on this site.
Recent comments
2 min 4 sec ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 39 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago