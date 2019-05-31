Introducing The Arch Linux Summer 2019 Community Challenge
Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name!
But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops?
