Logic Supply's Karbon 300: A Well Built, Extremely Durable Linux PC For Demanding Low-Power Environments
Back in March we wrote about industrial-grade PC manufacturer Logic Supply announcing the Karbon 300 as a compact and rugged Ubuntu/Windows system. Fast forward to last month, Logic Supply sent over the now-shipping Karbon 300 system to put it through our tests at Phoronix. This passively-cooled PC has passed our tests after weeks of benchmarking and is running great.
The Logic Supply Karbon 300 is built to withstand extreme temperature ranges (-25C to 70C), variable power or shock, and vibration-prone environments (MIL-STD-810 certification). While nothing is stopping you from using it as a rugged, passive Linux desktop PC, the Karbon 300 is tailored towards low-power industrial applications with featuring a CAN bus, two COM ports, a ventless chassis to deal with often dirty industrial environments.
i.MX8M Mini based module features Grylfalcon neural accelerator
SolidRun’s “i.MX 8M Mini SOM” runs Linux on NXP’s up to quad-core, 1.8GHz -A53 i.MX8M Mini and works with the HummingBoard Pulse board. The module has 4GB RAM, optional WiFi/BT, and a 24 TOPS/W Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur 2803S NPU. SolidRun announced an i.MX8M Mini based compute module aimed at “a wide range of IoT and industrial applications” including “digital assistant solutions, autonomous cars, security camera systems, video and audio analytics, and digital signage.” The Linux- and Android-supported i.MX 8M Mini SOM has the same 47 x 30mm footprint as last year’s i.MX8M-based i.MX8 SOM and similarly works with the open-spec HummingBoard Pulse board that was announced with the i.MX8 SOM.
Android Leftovers
8 Linux Distros Kids Can Experiment With In 2019
Linux is one of the most popular operating systems for its open source and versatile in nature. This operating system has proved itself that it is user-friendly not only for the developers or the experienced ones but also for the younger ones. In this article, we list 8 such Linux distros that can be used by kids...
Introducing The Arch Linux Summer 2019 Community Challenge
Welcome to the Linux community challenge you probably weren't expecting. Arch Linux is notorious for being three things: ridiculously customizable. lightweight and difficult to install. Arch is a rolling release distro that eschews the simple, traditional GUI-based installer many of us are used to and relies on exclusive use of the command line to get the OS up and running. As such, this is going to be a challenge that lives up to its name! But is Arch as crazy difficult to install as we've all heard? How's the documentation? What's it like to customize every aspect of your Arch installation, and what are the day-to-day advantages? How does the available software -- for example the Arch User Repository (AUR) -- differ from other mainstream distros like Linux Mint and Ubuntu? Can we get better battery life using Arch on our laptops?
