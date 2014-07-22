SolidRun’s “i.MX 8M Mini SOM” runs Linux on NXP’s up to quad-core, 1.8GHz -A53 i.MX8M Mini and works with the HummingBoard Pulse board. The module has 4GB RAM, optional WiFi/BT, and a 24 TOPS/W Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur 2803S NPU. SolidRun announced an i.MX8M Mini based compute module aimed at “a wide range of IoT and industrial applications” including “digital assistant solutions, autonomous cars, security camera systems, video and audio analytics, and digital signage.” The Linux- and Android-supported i.MX 8M Mini SOM has the same 47 x 30mm footprint as last year’s i.MX8M-based i.MX8 SOM and similarly works with the open-spec HummingBoard Pulse board that was announced with the i.MX8 SOM.

