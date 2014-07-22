Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 3rd of June 2019 09:06:20 PM

Filed under

This rather surprises me. I've been using the Linux desktop for decades -- I writing this on Linux Mint 19.1 -- and while it's great, the traditional, fat-client desktop has never gained much market share. The future of the Linux end-user experience, I would argue, belonged to Android and Chrome OS. But a combination of factors appears to be giving desktop Linux new life.

First, governments are turning up their noses at Windows 10. South Korea is thinking of moving to Linux because it wants to cut costs and reduce its dependence on Microsoft software. Russia wants to move to Linux for security. China has announced they'll be giving up on Windows as well because they fear being hacked.

China is saying they will come up with their own operating system. I don't believe that. Building a new desktop OS from scratch is hard work. It would be much easier to build on top of Linux. Besides, China already has popular Linux distros of its own such as Deepin and Ubuntu Kylin.