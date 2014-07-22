today's howtos
How To Free Up Space In The /boot Partition On Ubuntu, Debian, Or Linux Mint
How To Verify NTP Setup (Sync) is Working or Not In Linux?
How to Install FreeIPA Client on Ubuntu Server 18.04
How to Install Magento on Ubuntu 18.04
How to Rename Local and Remote Branches in Git
How to Verify Authenticity of Linux Software with Digital Signatures
How to change a Firefox preference value
How to configure networking with Netplan on Ubuntu
Netcat (nc) Command with Examples
Virtualbox: Share A Folder in Ubuntu Host to Windows Guest
Logic Supply's Karbon 300: A Well Built, Extremely Durable Linux PC For Demanding Low-Power Environments
Back in March we wrote about industrial-grade PC manufacturer Logic Supply announcing the Karbon 300 as a compact and rugged Ubuntu/Windows system. Fast forward to last month, Logic Supply sent over the now-shipping Karbon 300 system to put it through our tests at Phoronix. This passively-cooled PC has passed our tests after weeks of benchmarking and is running great. The Logic Supply Karbon 300 is built to withstand extreme temperature ranges (-25C to 70C), variable power or shock, and vibration-prone environments (MIL-STD-810 certification). While nothing is stopping you from using it as a rugged, passive Linux desktop PC, the Karbon 300 is tailored towards low-power industrial applications with featuring a CAN bus, two COM ports, a ventless chassis to deal with often dirty industrial environments.
i.MX8M Mini based module features Grylfalcon neural accelerator
SolidRun’s “i.MX 8M Mini SOM” runs Linux on NXP’s up to quad-core, 1.8GHz -A53 i.MX8M Mini and works with the HummingBoard Pulse board. The module has 4GB RAM, optional WiFi/BT, and a 24 TOPS/W Gyrfalcon Lightspeeur 2803S NPU. SolidRun announced an i.MX8M Mini based compute module aimed at “a wide range of IoT and industrial applications” including “digital assistant solutions, autonomous cars, security camera systems, video and audio analytics, and digital signage.” The Linux- and Android-supported i.MX 8M Mini SOM has the same 47 x 30mm footprint as last year’s i.MX8M-based i.MX8 SOM and similarly works with the open-spec HummingBoard Pulse board that was announced with the i.MX8 SOM.
