The June 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Submitted by MeeMaw on Tuesday 4th of June 2019 02:12:31 AM
PCLOS

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.

In the June 2019 issue:

* De-Googling Yourself, Part 2
* Inkscape Tutorial: Creating An Avatar
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: BillDjr
* The Ruby Programming Language: Data Handling with Variables, Classes, Arrays and Strings
* Casual Python, Part 5
* ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Flyer
* Gmail Eerily Tracks Your Purchases
* Short Topix: Google, Other Tech Giants Buying Up Internet Undersea Cables
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Crispy Whole Chicken & Vegetables
* And much more inside!

This month’s cover was designed by parnote.

Download the PDF (13.7 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-06.pdf

Download the EPUB Version (5.8 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201906epub.epub

Download the MOBI Version (8.4 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201906mobi.mobi

Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

»

