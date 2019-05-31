Programming: Qt Design Studio 1.2, Python and More
-
Qt Design Studio 1.2 released
Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Both designers and developers use Qt Design Studio and this makes collaboration between the two a lot simpler and more streamlined. To get an impression, you should watch this video.
-
Qt Design Studio 1.2 Released With Sketch Integration, Complex Gradients
The Qt Company has released Qt Design Studio 1.2, the newest version of their commercial-focused software package aimed at both designers and developers for rapidly prototyping user-interfaces.
Qt Design Studio 1.2 remains committed to offering an optimal workflow for prototyping and developing complex UIs powered by Qt. With Qt Design Studio 1.2 there is a Qt Bridge for Sketch, allowing you to import assets created in the popular Sketch program to open seamlessly within the Qt Design Studio. Qt Design Studio 1.2 also adds support for more complex gradients and fixes other bugs and issues.
-
Object-Oriented Programming in Python vs Java
Java programmers making a move to Python often struggle with Python’s approach to object-oriented programming (OOP). The approach to working with objects, variable types, and other language capabilities taken by Python vs Java are quite different. It can make switching between both languages very confusing.
This article compares and contrasts object-oriented programming support in Python vs Java. By the end, you’ll be able to apply your knowledge of object-oriented programming to Python, understand how to reinterpret your understanding of Java objects to Python, and use objects in a Pythonic way.
-
Anaconda Recognized as a May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms
The Anaconda team is excited to announce that we have been recognized as a May 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.
-
Pablo Galindo Salgado: The Night's Watch is Fixing the CIs in the Darkness for You
Python is tested on a menagerie of “buildbot” machines with different OSes and architectures, to ensure all Python users have the same experience on all platforms. As Pablo Galindo Salgado told the Language Summit, the bugs revealed by multi-platform tests are “Lovecraftian horrors”: race conditions, bugs specific to particular architectures or compiler versions, and so on. The core team had to confront these horrors with few good weapons, until now.
-
Python Language Summit Lightning Talks, Part 1
The Python standard library, Lehtosalo said, contains the modules that most programmers use by default, so it should be fast. The main optimization technique has historically been to write C extensions. So far, 90 standard library modules are partly or entirely written in C, often for the sake of speed, totaling 200,000 lines of C code in the standard library. But C is hard to write and error prone, and requires specialized skills. “C is kind of becoming a dinosaur,” he said, provoking laughter from the core developers.
As an alternative, Lehtosalo proposes “writing C extensions in Python.” The mypyc compiler reads PEP 484 annotated type-checked Python, and transforms it into C extension modules that run between 2 and 20 times faster than pure Python. Some of Python’s more dynamic features such as monkeypatching are prohibited, and other features are not yet supported, but the project is improving rapidly.
-
Registration (and early-bird pricing) is open for Weekly Python Exercise
-
Predicting Customer Ad Clicks via Machine Learning
Internet marketing has taken over traditional marketing strategies in the recent past. Companies prefer to advertise their products on websites and social media platforms. However, targeting the right audience is still a challenge in online marketing. Spending millions to display the advertisement to the audience that is not likely to buy your products can be costly.
-
Accuracy: from classification to clustering evaluation
-
Can the Ark carry Huawei through the smartphone OS chaos?
Huawei registered “Ark OS” at the European trademark office, likely to be the name of its in-house operating system to replace Android for its future smartphones. It emerged that Huawei has just registered a couple of trade marks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. These include “Huawei Ark OS”, “Huawei Ark”, and “Huawei Ark Compiler”. It looks that “Ark” could be an overarching brand that covers both the OS and the compiler. It is possible that this would be the name of choice by Huawei for its in-house operating system to replace Android, as was reported earlier. Huawei declined Telecoms.com’s request for comment. All the three trademarks filed belong to two classes on the “Nice Classification” of goods and services: Class 9 under “goods”, which the applicant explained specifically refers to “compiler software; operating systems for electronic devices”; and Class 42 under “services”, which the application specified includes “design and development of compiler software and operating systems for electronic devices; design and development of mobile phone applications featuring compiler software; Software as a Service (Saas) featuring compiler software.” The applications are “under examination” by the EU office. Separately, the trademark office of China displayed that Huawei had filed applications for “Huawei Hongmeng” as the name of its operating system. The application was made in May 2018 and was published for opposition on 14 May 2019. In the Chinese myths, “Hongmeng” refers to the chaos before the world was created.
Ubuntu Powered Autonomous Drones for Hazardous, High Altitude Work
With surveys in 2016 indicating that falls accounted for more than 16% of all workplace deaths in the United States Apellix the aerial robotics company took upon itself the challenge of devising ways to prevent people from having to work in dangerous, elevated environments by developing innovative drones that can take over hazardous, high altitude work – for instance measuring paint thickness on U.S. Navy ships or the wall thickness of a 100m flare stack at an oil and gas refinery. Built on Ubuntu, the drones leverage autonomous flight functionality to manoeuvre with pinpoint accuracy, making it fast, cost-effective, and safe to perform essential tasks at great heights targeting infrastructure, maritime and energy industries. Each U.S. Navy Destroyer and Aircraft Carrier requires five coats of paint, and each coat must be measured to ensure that it is the correct thickness for which corrosion engineers have to go up using cranes, lifts, or rope work to manually take more than 2,000 measurements across the hull. Even in good weather and without interruptions, measuring each coat of paint on ships needs a 7 person crew employed for six days, and costs more than $100,000. Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 581
Mozilla VR and Servo
Fedora Wants Art/Photography
