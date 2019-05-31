Ubuntu Powered Autonomous Drones for Hazardous, High Altitude Work With surveys in 2016 indicating that falls accounted for more than 16% of all workplace deaths in the United States Apellix the aerial robotics company took upon itself the challenge of devising ways to prevent people from having to work in dangerous, elevated environments by developing innovative drones that can take over hazardous, high altitude work – for instance measuring paint thickness on U.S. Navy ships or the wall thickness of a 100m flare stack at an oil and gas refinery. Built on Ubuntu, the drones leverage autonomous flight functionality to manoeuvre with pinpoint accuracy, making it fast, cost-effective, and safe to perform essential tasks at great heights targeting infrastructure, maritime and energy industries. Each U.S. Navy Destroyer and Aircraft Carrier requires five coats of paint, and each coat must be measured to ensure that it is the correct thickness for which corrosion engineers have to go up using cranes, lifts, or rope work to manually take more than 2,000 measurements across the hull. Even in good weather and without interruptions, measuring each coat of paint on ships needs a 7 person crew employed for six days, and costs more than $100,000. Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 581

Mozilla VR and Servo Pathfinder: a first look at the best fonts and vector graphics on VR/AR Second only to watching video, most of the time people spend on computing devices today involves reading text and looking at vector graphics in the toolbars and user interfaces of programs. Over the last 20 years, a great deal of focus has gone into improving the quality of those fonts and graphics: subpixel anti-aliasing, cached font maps, etc. Unfortunately, as you can see in the left image below, that work results in grainy and jagged text in modern AR headsets. Ideally, we would render text smoothly at all angles, as shown in the image on the right.

This Week In Servo 130 In the past month, we merged 208 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration Mozilla developers working on the Servo browser engine code have begun implementing hardware-accelerated video playback for Linux. With Linux video acceleration for browsers often being neglected, it's good to see Linux support now being worked on for Servo's video acceleration code path.