Shows and Events: OpenShift Commons Briefing, Linux Gaming News Punch, SUSE, Libre Graphics Meeting 2019 and More
OpenShift Commons Briefing: OpenShift on IBM Power with Manoj Kumar (IBM)
OpenShift Commons Briefing: Deploy Applications Faster on OpenShift via Spinnaker CD with Gopinath Rebala (Opsmx)
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15, another weekly round-up
For the fifteenth week running, here's your bite-sized round-up of a few interesting bits of Linux gaming news from the past week.
An interview with Thomas Di Giacomo about the state of Kubernetes
I recently attended KubeCon EU 2019 in Barcelona. While there, I got the chance to chat with our CTO, Thomas Di Giacomo, about the state of Kubernetes and its marketplace. We also talked about the community centered culture of Kubernetes as well as some his dreams for the tech world. It was a great conversation and I believe it highlights just why there is this incredible amount of hype surrounding Kubernetes:
Geekos, Containers, and Clouds… Oh my! (Case Study of SUSE’s Integrated Stack)
At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, Rick Ashford and Nathan Nelson from SUSE demonstrated how the Global Sales Engineering team uses its geeko.land cloud to demonstrate the full stack solution of SUSE OpenStack Cloud, SUSE Enterprise Storage, SUSE CaaS Platform, and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, all fully integrated and working together. They provide an overview of the Sales Engineering lab infrastructure and lessons learned during deployment and integration of our private cloud deployment.
I was at the Libre Graphics Meeting 2019
I had a nice surprise last Monday, I learned that the city where I live Saarbrücken (Germany) is hosting the 2019 edition of the nice Libre Graphics Meeting (lgm). So I took the opportunity to attend my first FOSS event. The event took place at the Hochschule der Bildenden Künste Saar from the Wed 29.05 to Sunday 02.06.
I really enjoyed, I meet a lot of other Free Software contributors (not only devs), and discovered some nice programming and artistic projects.
There were some really impressive presentations and workshops.
Recommended Open Source Compliance Practices for the Enterprise
Open source software provides significant economies to be gained through shared and transparent development, which offers access to source code, the ability to customize the source code based on specific needs, results in faster time-to-market for products and services, and provides access to a large pool of innovators. As such, open source software provides major competitive advantages when used appropriately, and when users comply with its licensing terms.
With an incredibly high adoption rate and the increasing rapid adaptation of source code, enterprises are often on the lookout for better ways to maintain proper license compliance for the hundreds and thousands of open source components included in their products and services. This paper offers practical recommendations to help them improve their open source compliance practices.
The Open Infrastructure Summit comes to Shanghai
The Call for Presentations for the Open Infrastructure Summit in Shanghai is now open, closing on July 2nd. This is the first time that the Open Infrastructure community has descended en masse upon mainland China, so this is an exciting milestone for Open Infrastructure.
At the recent Summit in Denver, we saw presentations given by community members from around the globe – sharing their stories, presenting alongside others working for competing organisations to share knowledge and find solutions to problems. As Jonathan Bryce’s keynote put it – collaborating without borders.
Can the Ark carry Huawei through the smartphone OS chaos?
Huawei registered “Ark OS” at the European trademark office, likely to be the name of its in-house operating system to replace Android for its future smartphones. It emerged that Huawei has just registered a couple of trade marks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. These include “Huawei Ark OS”, “Huawei Ark”, and “Huawei Ark Compiler”. It looks that “Ark” could be an overarching brand that covers both the OS and the compiler. It is possible that this would be the name of choice by Huawei for its in-house operating system to replace Android, as was reported earlier. Huawei declined Telecoms.com’s request for comment. All the three trademarks filed belong to two classes on the “Nice Classification” of goods and services: Class 9 under “goods”, which the applicant explained specifically refers to “compiler software; operating systems for electronic devices”; and Class 42 under “services”, which the application specified includes “design and development of compiler software and operating systems for electronic devices; design and development of mobile phone applications featuring compiler software; Software as a Service (Saas) featuring compiler software.” The applications are “under examination” by the EU office. Separately, the trademark office of China displayed that Huawei had filed applications for “Huawei Hongmeng” as the name of its operating system. The application was made in May 2018 and was published for opposition on 14 May 2019. In the Chinese myths, “Hongmeng” refers to the chaos before the world was created.
Ubuntu Powered Autonomous Drones for Hazardous, High Altitude Work
With surveys in 2016 indicating that falls accounted for more than 16% of all workplace deaths in the United States Apellix the aerial robotics company took upon itself the challenge of devising ways to prevent people from having to work in dangerous, elevated environments by developing innovative drones that can take over hazardous, high altitude work – for instance measuring paint thickness on U.S. Navy ships or the wall thickness of a 100m flare stack at an oil and gas refinery. Built on Ubuntu, the drones leverage autonomous flight functionality to manoeuvre with pinpoint accuracy, making it fast, cost-effective, and safe to perform essential tasks at great heights targeting infrastructure, maritime and energy industries. Each U.S. Navy Destroyer and Aircraft Carrier requires five coats of paint, and each coat must be measured to ensure that it is the correct thickness for which corrosion engineers have to go up using cranes, lifts, or rope work to manually take more than 2,000 measurements across the hull. Even in good weather and without interruptions, measuring each coat of paint on ships needs a 7 person crew employed for six days, and costs more than $100,000. Also: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter 581
Mozilla VR and Servo
Fedora Wants Art/Photography
