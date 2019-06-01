Security: WPA3, Django, Hacking and Debian LTS Work
-
Can you believe we’re almost halfway through 2019? Where did the first 6 months go? It was this time last year that the Wi-Fi Alliance revealed (in more detail) the release of WPA3. “Why the need for WPA3?”, I thought. WPA2 was a quality, secure Wi-Fi, right? Many of us felt that way until something happened in early 2018. What happened, you ask? We’ll discuss that point and the new WPA3 in next week’s post about wireless security.
-
In May 2019, I have worked on the Debian LTS project for 23.75 hours (as planned) and on the Debian ELTS project for another 10 hours (as planned) as a paid contributor.
Shows and Events: OpenShift Commons Briefing, Linux Gaming News Punch, SUSE, Libre Graphics Meeting 2019 and More
-
For the fifteenth week running, here's your bite-sized round-up of a few interesting bits of Linux gaming news from the past week.
-
I recently attended KubeCon EU 2019 in Barcelona. While there, I got the chance to chat with our CTO, Thomas Di Giacomo, about the state of Kubernetes and its marketplace. We also talked about the community centered culture of Kubernetes as well as some his dreams for the tech world. It was a great conversation and I believe it highlights just why there is this incredible amount of hype surrounding Kubernetes:
-
At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, Rick Ashford and Nathan Nelson from SUSE demonstrated how the Global Sales Engineering team uses its geeko.land cloud to demonstrate the full stack solution of SUSE OpenStack Cloud, SUSE Enterprise Storage, SUSE CaaS Platform, and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, all fully integrated and working together. They provide an overview of the Sales Engineering lab infrastructure and lessons learned during deployment and integration of our private cloud deployment.
-
I had a nice surprise last Monday, I learned that the city where I live Saarbrücken (Germany) is hosting the 2019 edition of the nice Libre Graphics Meeting (lgm). So I took the opportunity to attend my first FOSS event. The event took place at the Hochschule der Bildenden Künste Saar from the Wed 29.05 to Sunday 02.06.
I really enjoyed, I meet a lot of other Free Software contributors (not only devs), and discovered some nice programming and artistic projects.
There were some really impressive presentations and workshops.
-
Recommended Open Source Compliance Practices for the Enterprise
Open source software provides significant economies to be gained through shared and transparent development, which offers access to source code, the ability to customize the source code based on specific needs, results in faster time-to-market for products and services, and provides access to a large pool of innovators. As such, open source software provides major competitive advantages when used appropriately, and when users comply with its licensing terms.
With an incredibly high adoption rate and the increasing rapid adaptation of source code, enterprises are often on the lookout for better ways to maintain proper license compliance for the hundreds and thousands of open source components included in their products and services. This paper offers practical recommendations to help them improve their open source compliance practices.
-
The Call for Presentations for the Open Infrastructure Summit in Shanghai is now open, closing on July 2nd. This is the first time that the Open Infrastructure community has descended en masse upon mainland China, so this is an exciting milestone for Open Infrastructure.
At the recent Summit in Denver, we saw presentations given by community members from around the globe – sharing their stories, presenting alongside others working for competing organisations to share knowledge and find solutions to problems. As Jonathan Bryce’s keynote put it – collaborating without borders.
GNU/Linux Desktops: Security, Operations ('DevOps') and Comparison to MacOS
-
Linux workstations are just as vulnerable to attacks as any Windows desktop, so it is important for IT pros to protect their users' desktops from security breaches.
IT must ensure that Linux desktop security complies with an organization's security standards for other desktops. These standards often range from identity and access management to endpoint security such as configuration and patch management.
-
For my money, Linux is the best OS for DevOps. But I say that only because I’m a die-hard Linux lover and I tend to think Linux is the best for everything.
-
What you are reading right now is a Linux magazine—with a focus on Apple computers running macOS. (Or MacOS. Or however Apple is doing the capitalization nowadays.)
I know, it's weird. It's extremely weird—like cats and dogs living together weird.
But we're not here to bash on Apple. Neither are we here to sing praises to those down in Cupertino.
The reality is, many within the Open Source and Free Software worlds do use Macintoshes—at least a portion of the time—and there are some unique challenges that pop up when you need to use both macOS and Linux on a regular basis. Likewise, many people have moved from Mac to Linux as part of their computing journey, and we'd like to offer some tips and ideas to help them out.
(And if we help a few Mac users feel a bit more confident in making the switch over to Linux? Well, that's just gravy on top.)
Never used a Macintosh before? There's some interesting technical tidbits held within these pages that might come in handy when interacting with co-workers that utilize a number of Mac-specific file types and programs. Or, at the very least, the various distinct differences between the platforms are sure to provide a bit of amusement. Who doesn't want to know how Mac filesystems work? You'll be the life of the party!
Can the Ark carry Huawei through the smartphone OS chaos?
Huawei registered “Ark OS” at the European trademark office, likely to be the name of its in-house operating system to replace Android for its future smartphones.
It emerged that Huawei has just registered a couple of trade marks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. These include “Huawei Ark OS”, “Huawei Ark”, and “Huawei Ark Compiler”. It looks that “Ark” could be an overarching brand that covers both the OS and the compiler. It is possible that this would be the name of choice by Huawei for its in-house operating system to replace Android, as was reported earlier. Huawei declined Telecoms.com’s request for comment.
All the three trademarks filed belong to two classes on the “Nice Classification” of goods and services: Class 9 under “goods”, which the applicant explained specifically refers to “compiler software; operating systems for electronic devices”; and Class 42 under “services”, which the application specified includes “design and development of compiler software and operating systems for electronic devices; design and development of mobile phone applications featuring compiler software; Software as a Service (Saas) featuring compiler software.” The applications are “under examination” by the EU office.
Separately, the trademark office of China displayed that Huawei had filed applications for “Huawei Hongmeng” as the name of its operating system. The application was made in May 2018 and was published for opposition on 14 May 2019. In the Chinese myths, “Hongmeng” refers to the chaos before the world was created.
Recent comments
6 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago