Games: SIGIL, Chrome OS, Antenna Dilemma, Backspace Bouken, Stadia, Fugl, Fertile Crescent
-
An in-depth review of John Romero's SIGIL's single player levels, the unofficial fifth episode of the original Doom
-
Chrome OS 76 Vastly Improves Gaming and Graphics Performance For Linux Apps [VIDEO]
It’s easy to forget that the entire effort of bringing Linux apps to Chromebooks is just over a year old. The whole process has caught on and progressed so quickly that it is easy to get impatient for new features and needed abilities to arrive. Two big things still needed for Linux on Chrome OS are microphone support and GPU acceleration.
While we’re still patiently waiting on further news around microphone support (it is being worked on), GPU acceleration has become a feature that we know is right around the corner and it has been harder and harder to sit back and wait for it as the days go by.
-
Antenna Dilemma, a free short point and click is now available on Linux
Here's another new free game for you to try out, Antenna Dilemma from Goloso Games is now available on Linux.
-
Backspace Bouken, a dungeon crawler that wants you to type your way out of encounters has a demo up
Love your classic dungeon crawlers? Well, Backspace Bouken seems interesting as it mixes up the gameplay. Instead of clicking buttons, Backspace Bouken really gives your fingers a little workout as you will be typing all through your encounters and it's pretty unique in the way it does it.
-
Google to reveal Stadia pricing, games, launch info and more on Thursday
For those who are wanting to try out Google's Stadia game streaming service, a lot more details are going to be given out soon during Stadia Connect on Thursday.
Google are trying to get ahead of the game, with their event happening before this year's big E3 event. Stadia Connect will be happening on YouTube, which you can follow and set a reminder on this video. They've only teased what they will go over which will include pricing, games, and launch details. It's going to happen at 9AM PDT/6PM CET/5PM BST/4PM UTC.
-
Slowing down and appreciating the beauty of flying in Fugl
It’s been quite some time since I checked out the adventure game Fugl, which has no set goals of any kind. I’ve learned to appreciate the beauty of it, maybe you will too?
It’s a strange one, I’m so used to having something to work towards that Fugl honestly baffled me originally. Well, it still does a little, however, I’ve now come to realise that’s honestly part of the charm. You aren’t forced down any one particular path because you make your own, you decide where you’re going and what you’re going to explore.
-
The Fertile Crescent, a currently free RTS that's like a retro Age of Empires had a big update
The Fertile Crescent from LincRead is a small real-time strategy game set in the Bronze Age that feels like an indie retro Age of Empires.
It currently enables you to play 1v1 against the AI on random maps and you can also play online battles, it's a pretty sweet idea and it does look good. With the latest update, it works great too as it improves the Linux version quite a lot. During my previous testing, it suffered from now-fixed a Unity bug with some of the screen being distorted. They've upgraded Unity and it's all working great now.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 394 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: SIGIL, Chrome OS, Antenna Dilemma, Backspace Bouken, Stadia, Fugl, Fertile Crescent
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
29 min 57 sec ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago