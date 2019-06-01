today's howtos
-
Troubleshooting with session recording in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
-
The Definitive Guide To Prometheus in 2019
-
How to install CA certificates in Ubuntu server
-
Build a successful Apache Mesos installation on Linux servers
Apache Mesos is an open source cluster management tool that abstracts and isolates resources within distributed IT environments. Enterprises use Mesos with, or as an alternative to, Kubernetes for container orchestration in large-scale deployments.
Mesos has a master-agent architecture, in which a master daemon manages agent daemons that run on a cluster node. In this tutorial for Apache Mesos installation, we set up a master on one server and an agent on a second -- but it is possible to run both on one machine. There is no difference in procedure; the only difference is where the master is located when you start the agent.
Readers should expect the build process -- compiling and linking the components of Apache Mesos -- to take about one hour on a two-core machine with 8 GB of memory.
-
How To Install Wine 4 on Debian 10 (Buster) Linux
-
How to Create Branches on Git
-
How to Setup Docker Private Registry on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to create a Wi-Fi Hotspot on Linux Mint
-
Install Portainer Docker UI Web Interface on Ubuntu 18.4
-
Install Shopware on Ubuntu 18.04 with LAMP – Google Cloud
-
Monitoring Disk I/O on Linux with the Node Exporter
-
4 Best Dashboard Monitoring Tools In 2019
-
15 PaloAlto CLI Examples to Manage Security and NAT Policies
-
