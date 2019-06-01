Apache Mesos is an open source cluster management tool that abstracts and isolates resources within distributed IT environments. Enterprises use Mesos with, or as an alternative to, Kubernetes for container orchestration in large-scale deployments.

Mesos has a master-agent architecture, in which a master daemon manages agent daemons that run on a cluster node. In this tutorial for Apache Mesos installation, we set up a master on one server and an agent on a second -- but it is possible to run both on one machine. There is no difference in procedure; the only difference is where the master is located when you start the agent.

Readers should expect the build process -- compiling and linking the components of Apache Mesos -- to take about one hour on a two-core machine with 8 GB of memory.