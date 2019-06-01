Language Selection

OSS: Federation, SUSE, Red Hat/Fedora and OSI Sessions

Red Hat
OSS
SUSE
  • Federated conference videos

    So, foss-north 2019 happened. 260 visitors. 33 speakers. Four days of madness.

    During my opening of the second day I mentioned some social media statistics. Only 7 of our speakers had mastodon accounts, but 30 had twitter accounts.

  • Chameleon and the dragons

    Arriving to the conference venue on a bike was quite pleasant (thanks to bicycle paths almost everywhere in city and amount of parks). One thing which I forgot is the bike lock, but I met Richard Brown and he offered to lock our bikes together.

    First thing which brought my attention was some QR-code on the registration desk which says something like “This is not the first one, search better,” so I had to walk around and try to find correct one. There were 10 of them in different places of Biergarten, each is asking you some question about openSUSE (logos, abbreviations, versions and so on). Once you find all of them and answer correctly, you can pick up prize on registration desk. I really enjoyed this so I proposed this idea for our events.

    I have missed first half of the talks with fixing problem with dynamic BuildRequires and second half by talking with Michael Schröder about libsolv-related things. We’ve discussed what modularity would mean for libsolv, some known corner-cases and I promised to write document which describes how it is supposed to be handled (some kind of test cases).

    Then there was some kind of meetup of OBS (Open Build Service) community (both developers and users) where OBS-related things were discussed. I wish we could have something like “RPM buildsystems meetup” where people could discuss problems in different buildsystems (Koji, OBS) and share solutions.

  • Announcing Thorntail 2.4 general availability

    At this year’s Red Hat Summit, Red Hat announced Thorntail 2.4 general availability for Red Hat customers through a subscription to Red Hat Application Runtimes. Red Hat Application Runtimes provides application developers with a variety of application runtimes running on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

  • Container-related content you might have missed at Red Hat Summit

    If you weren’t lucky enough to attend the recent Red Hat Summit or you went but couldn’t make it to all the container-related sessions, worry not. We teamed up with Scott McCarty, Principal Technology Product Manager–Containers at Red Hat, to bring you an overview of what you missed.

  • Aging in the open: How this community changed us

    A passionate and dedicated community offers few of these comforts. Participating in something like the open organization community at Opensource.com—which turns four years old this week—means acquiescing to dynamism, to constant change. Every day brings novelty. Every correspondence is packed with possibility. Every interaction reveals undisclosed pathways.

    To a certain type of person (me again), it can be downright terrifying.

    But that unrelenting and genuine surprise is the very source of a community's richness, its sheer abundance. If a community is the nucleus of all those reactions that catalyze innovations and breakthroughs, then unpredictability and serendipity are its fuel. I've learned to appreciate it—more accurately, perhaps, to stand in awe of it. Four years ago, when the Opensource.com team heeded Jim Whitehurst's call to build a space for others to "share your thoughts and opinions… on how you think we can all lead and work better in the future" (see the final page of The Open Organization), we had little more than a mandate, a platform, and a vision. We'd be an open organization committed to studying, learning from, and propagating open organizations. The rest was a surprise—or rather, a series of surprises:

  • May 2019 License-Discuss Summary

    The corresponding License-Review summary is online at https://opensource.org/LicenseReview052019 and covers extensive debate on the Cryptographic Autonomy License, as well as discussion on a BSD license variant.

  • May 2019 License-Review Summary

    In May, the License-Review mailing list saw extensive debate on the Cryptographic Autonomy License. The list also discussed a BSD variant used by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Master-Console license.

    The corresponding License-Discuss summary is online at https://opensource.org/LicenseDiscuss052019 and covers an announcement regarding the role of the License-Review list, discussion on the comprehensiveness of the approved license list, and other topics.

  • An in-depth review of John Romero's SIGIL's single player levels, the unofficial fifth episode of the original Doom
  • Chrome OS 76 Vastly Improves Gaming and Graphics Performance For Linux Apps [VIDEO]
    It’s easy to forget that the entire effort of bringing Linux apps to Chromebooks is just over a year old. The whole process has caught on and progressed so quickly that it is easy to get impatient for new features and needed abilities to arrive. Two big things still needed for Linux on Chrome OS are microphone support and GPU acceleration. While we’re still patiently waiting on further news around microphone support (it is being worked on), GPU acceleration has become a feature that we know is right around the corner and it has been harder and harder to sit back and wait for it as the days go by.
  • Antenna Dilemma, a free short point and click is now available on Linux
    Here's another new free game for you to try out, Antenna Dilemma from Goloso Games is now available on Linux.
  • Backspace Bouken, a dungeon crawler that wants you to type your way out of encounters has a demo up
    Love your classic dungeon crawlers? Well, Backspace Bouken seems interesting as it mixes up the gameplay. Instead of clicking buttons, Backspace Bouken really gives your fingers a little workout as you will be typing all through your encounters and it's pretty unique in the way it does it.
  • Google to reveal Stadia pricing, games, launch info and more on Thursday
    For those who are wanting to try out Google's Stadia game streaming service, a lot more details are going to be given out soon during Stadia Connect on Thursday. Google are trying to get ahead of the game, with their event happening before this year's big E3 event. Stadia Connect will be happening on YouTube, which you can follow and set a reminder on this video. They've only teased what they will go over which will include pricing, games, and launch details. It's going to happen at 9AM PDT/6PM CET/5PM BST/4PM UTC.
  • Slowing down and appreciating the beauty of flying in Fugl
    It’s been quite some time since I checked out the adventure game Fugl, which has no set goals of any kind. I’ve learned to appreciate the beauty of it, maybe you will too? It’s a strange one, I’m so used to having something to work towards that Fugl honestly baffled me originally. Well, it still does a little, however, I’ve now come to realise that’s honestly part of the charm. You aren’t forced down any one particular path because you make your own, you decide where you’re going and what you’re going to explore.
  • The Fertile Crescent, a currently free RTS that's like a retro Age of Empires had a big update
    The Fertile Crescent from LincRead is a small real-time strategy game set in the Bronze Age that feels like an indie retro Age of Empires. It currently enables you to play 1v1 against the AI on random maps and you can also play online battles, it's a pretty sweet idea and it does look good. With the latest update, it works great too as it improves the Linux version quite a lot. During my previous testing, it suffered from now-fixed a Unity bug with some of the screen being distorted. They've upgraded Unity and it's all working great now.

