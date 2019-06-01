Language Selection

today's leftovers

Tuesday 4th of June 2019 11:53:36 AM
Misc
  • Pearl Linux 8 PDE Run Through
  • Blind SQL Injection Techniques Tutorial

    SQL Injection is a type of database attack in which an attacker tries to steal information from a web application’s database. This can even result to remote code execution depending upon web application environment and database version.

    SQL Injection happens due to poor sanitization of user input. If you take input from user in some coding language (PHP, ASP.NET) and pass it directly to server’s database without applying any filter on the input, this can result to SQL Injection vulnerability.

    For example, the following PHP code is vulnerable to SQL Injection attack because its directly passing the user input to database. Attacker can craft its own malicious database query to extract data from database.

  New HiddenWasp Linux Malware Focused Solely on Achieving Targeted Remote Control
  • Pi-hole

    With the recent move by Google to disable the ad-blockers in Chrome (except for Enterprise level customers[1]), the interest is sure to increase for methods of protection against the ad-delivered malware, other than browser plug-ins. I'm sure Barracuda will make some coin if it's still around. And on the free software side, someone is making an all-in-one package for Raspberry Pi, called "Pi-hole". It works by screwing with DNS, which is actually an impressive demonstration of what an attack on DNS can do.

    An obvious problem with Pi-hole is what happens to laptops when they are outside of the home site protection. I suppose one could devise a clone of Pi-hole that plugs into the dnsmasq. Every Fedora system runs one, because NM needs it in order to suppord the correct lookup on VPNs. The most valuable part of Pi-hole is the blocklist, the rest is just scripting.

  • Google Cloud, Gmail, other services hit by massive outage in US Featured

    Google's services have been affected by serious networking issues in the eastern part of the United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company says.

  • How many browser tabs do you usually have open?

    Here's a potentially loaded question: How many browser tabs do you usually have open at one time? Do you have multiple windows, each with multiple tabs? Or are you a minimalist, and only have a couple of tabs open at once. Another option is to move a 20-tabbed browser window to a different monitor so that it is out of the way while working on a particular task.

today's howtos

Games: SIGIL, Chrome OS, Antenna Dilemma, Backspace Bouken, Stadia, Fugl, Fertile Crescent

  • An in-depth review of John Romero's SIGIL's single player levels, the unofficial fifth episode of the original Doom
  • Chrome OS 76 Vastly Improves Gaming and Graphics Performance For Linux Apps [VIDEO]
    It’s easy to forget that the entire effort of bringing Linux apps to Chromebooks is just over a year old. The whole process has caught on and progressed so quickly that it is easy to get impatient for new features and needed abilities to arrive. Two big things still needed for Linux on Chrome OS are microphone support and GPU acceleration. While we’re still patiently waiting on further news around microphone support (it is being worked on), GPU acceleration has become a feature that we know is right around the corner and it has been harder and harder to sit back and wait for it as the days go by.
  • Antenna Dilemma, a free short point and click is now available on Linux
    Here's another new free game for you to try out, Antenna Dilemma from Goloso Games is now available on Linux.
  • Backspace Bouken, a dungeon crawler that wants you to type your way out of encounters has a demo up
    Love your classic dungeon crawlers? Well, Backspace Bouken seems interesting as it mixes up the gameplay. Instead of clicking buttons, Backspace Bouken really gives your fingers a little workout as you will be typing all through your encounters and it's pretty unique in the way it does it.
  • Google to reveal Stadia pricing, games, launch info and more on Thursday
    For those who are wanting to try out Google's Stadia game streaming service, a lot more details are going to be given out soon during Stadia Connect on Thursday. Google are trying to get ahead of the game, with their event happening before this year's big E3 event. Stadia Connect will be happening on YouTube, which you can follow and set a reminder on this video. They've only teased what they will go over which will include pricing, games, and launch details. It's going to happen at 9AM PDT/6PM CET/5PM BST/4PM UTC.
  • Slowing down and appreciating the beauty of flying in Fugl
    It’s been quite some time since I checked out the adventure game Fugl, which has no set goals of any kind. I’ve learned to appreciate the beauty of it, maybe you will too? It’s a strange one, I’m so used to having something to work towards that Fugl honestly baffled me originally. Well, it still does a little, however, I’ve now come to realise that’s honestly part of the charm. You aren’t forced down any one particular path because you make your own, you decide where you’re going and what you’re going to explore.
  • The Fertile Crescent, a currently free RTS that's like a retro Age of Empires had a big update
    The Fertile Crescent from LincRead is a small real-time strategy game set in the Bronze Age that feels like an indie retro Age of Empires. It currently enables you to play 1v1 against the AI on random maps and you can also play online battles, it's a pretty sweet idea and it does look good. With the latest update, it works great too as it improves the Linux version quite a lot. During my previous testing, it suffered from now-fixed a Unity bug with some of the screen being distorted. They've upgraded Unity and it's all working great now.

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

