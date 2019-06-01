today's leftovers
Pearl Linux 8 PDE Run Through
Blind SQL Injection Techniques Tutorial
SQL Injection is a type of database attack in which an attacker tries to steal information from a web application’s database. This can even result to remote code execution depending upon web application environment and database version.
SQL Injection happens due to poor sanitization of user input. If you take input from user in some coding language (PHP, ASP.NET) and pass it directly to server’s database without applying any filter on the input, this can result to SQL Injection vulnerability.
For example, the following PHP code is vulnerable to SQL Injection attack because its directly passing the user input to database. Attacker can craft its own malicious database query to extract data from database.
New HiddenWasp Linux Malware Focused Solely on Achieving Targeted Remote Control [Ed: The media likes to frame this as a "Linux" issue even though it targets something else in order to take control of the underlying OS. Facts don't matter these days.]
Pi-hole
With the recent move by Google to disable the ad-blockers in Chrome (except for Enterprise level customers[1]), the interest is sure to increase for methods of protection against the ad-delivered malware, other than browser plug-ins. I'm sure Barracuda will make some coin if it's still around. And on the free software side, someone is making an all-in-one package for Raspberry Pi, called "Pi-hole". It works by screwing with DNS, which is actually an impressive demonstration of what an attack on DNS can do.
An obvious problem with Pi-hole is what happens to laptops when they are outside of the home site protection. I suppose one could devise a clone of Pi-hole that plugs into the dnsmasq. Every Fedora system runs one, because NM needs it in order to suppord the correct lookup on VPNs. The most valuable part of Pi-hole is the blocklist, the rest is just scripting.
Google Cloud, Gmail, other services hit by massive outage in US Featured
Google's services have been affected by serious networking issues in the eastern part of the United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company says.
How many browser tabs do you usually have open?
Here's a potentially loaded question: How many browser tabs do you usually have open at one time? Do you have multiple windows, each with multiple tabs? Or are you a minimalist, and only have a couple of tabs open at once. Another option is to move a 20-tabbed browser window to a different monitor so that it is out of the way while working on a particular task.
