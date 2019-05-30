Stop all* malware!
Does Linux need an antivirus? I was asked this by a reader and didn’t quite know how to answer. They were moving from a Windows background where standard practice is to constantly run anti-malware, as generally everything can be seen as a threat to a Windows user. Never did we need any less of an excuse to throw Jonni once more into the deep end, let him flounder around for a bit and see what nuggets of useful information he can drag back to shore.
So that’s what Jonni’s been doing, trying his best to get his Linux boxes infected with all manner of online nasties, without much luck as it turns out. You can read his guide to Linux malware this issue. As we’ve often alluded to, it’s more about good practice than running constantly outdated anti-malware software.
The other big news for this issue is that Ubuntu 19.04 has been released. We have the full 64-bit release on the DVD alongside the equally exciting Fedora 30. If you’re looking to try Linux in a friendly form, or want a simple environment to play with some of the latest open source technology like the Wayland display server, either of these offers a friendly and stable system.
Also: Devs slam Microsoft for injecting tech-support scam ads into their Windows Store apps
SQL Injection is a type of database attack in which an attacker tries to steal information from a web application’s database. This can even result to remote code execution depending upon web application environment and database version.
SQL Injection happens due to poor sanitization of user input. If you take input from user in some coding language (PHP, ASP.NET) and pass it directly to server’s database without applying any filter on the input, this can result to SQL Injection vulnerability.
For example, the following PHP code is vulnerable to SQL Injection attack because its directly passing the user input to database. Attacker can craft its own malicious database query to extract data from database.
New HiddenWasp Linux Malware Focused Solely on Achieving Targeted Remote Control [Ed: The media likes to frame this as a "Linux" issue even though it targets something else in order to take control of the underlying OS. Facts don't matter these days.]
With the recent move by Google to disable the ad-blockers in Chrome (except for Enterprise level customers[1]), the interest is sure to increase for methods of protection against the ad-delivered malware, other than browser plug-ins. I'm sure Barracuda will make some coin if it's still around. And on the free software side, someone is making an all-in-one package for Raspberry Pi, called "Pi-hole". It works by screwing with DNS, which is actually an impressive demonstration of what an attack on DNS can do.
An obvious problem with Pi-hole is what happens to laptops when they are outside of the home site protection. I suppose one could devise a clone of Pi-hole that plugs into the dnsmasq. Every Fedora system runs one, because NM needs it in order to suppord the correct lookup on VPNs. The most valuable part of Pi-hole is the blocklist, the rest is just scripting.
Google's services have been affected by serious networking issues in the eastern part of the United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company says.
Here's a potentially loaded question: How many browser tabs do you usually have open at one time? Do you have multiple windows, each with multiple tabs? Or are you a minimalist, and only have a couple of tabs open at once. Another option is to move a 20-tabbed browser window to a different monitor so that it is out of the way while working on a particular task.
OSS: Federation, SUSE, Red Hat/Fedora and OSI Sessions
So, foss-north 2019 happened. 260 visitors. 33 speakers. Four days of madness.
During my opening of the second day I mentioned some social media statistics. Only 7 of our speakers had mastodon accounts, but 30 had twitter accounts.
Arriving to the conference venue on a bike was quite pleasant (thanks to bicycle paths almost everywhere in city and amount of parks). One thing which I forgot is the bike lock, but I met Richard Brown and he offered to lock our bikes together.
First thing which brought my attention was some QR-code on the registration desk which says something like “This is not the first one, search better,” so I had to walk around and try to find correct one. There were 10 of them in different places of Biergarten, each is asking you some question about openSUSE (logos, abbreviations, versions and so on). Once you find all of them and answer correctly, you can pick up prize on registration desk. I really enjoyed this so I proposed this idea for our events.
I have missed first half of the talks with fixing problem with dynamic BuildRequires and second half by talking with Michael Schröder about libsolv-related things. We’ve discussed what modularity would mean for libsolv, some known corner-cases and I promised to write document which describes how it is supposed to be handled (some kind of test cases).
Then there was some kind of meetup of OBS (Open Build Service) community (both developers and users) where OBS-related things were discussed. I wish we could have something like “RPM buildsystems meetup” where people could discuss problems in different buildsystems (Koji, OBS) and share solutions.
At this year’s Red Hat Summit, Red Hat announced Thorntail 2.4 general availability for Red Hat customers through a subscription to Red Hat Application Runtimes. Red Hat Application Runtimes provides application developers with a variety of application runtimes running on the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
If you weren’t lucky enough to attend the recent Red Hat Summit or you went but couldn’t make it to all the container-related sessions, worry not. We teamed up with Scott McCarty, Principal Technology Product Manager–Containers at Red Hat, to bring you an overview of what you missed.
A passionate and dedicated community offers few of these comforts. Participating in something like the open organization community at Opensource.com—which turns four years old this week—means acquiescing to dynamism, to constant change. Every day brings novelty. Every correspondence is packed with possibility. Every interaction reveals undisclosed pathways.
To a certain type of person (me again), it can be downright terrifying.
But that unrelenting and genuine surprise is the very source of a community's richness, its sheer abundance. If a community is the nucleus of all those reactions that catalyze innovations and breakthroughs, then unpredictability and serendipity are its fuel. I've learned to appreciate it—more accurately, perhaps, to stand in awe of it. Four years ago, when the Opensource.com team heeded Jim Whitehurst's call to build a space for others to "share your thoughts and opinions… on how you think we can all lead and work better in the future" (see the final page of The Open Organization), we had little more than a mandate, a platform, and a vision. We'd be an open organization committed to studying, learning from, and propagating open organizations. The rest was a surprise—or rather, a series of surprises:
The corresponding License-Review summary is online at https://opensource.org/LicenseReview052019 and covers extensive debate on the Cryptographic Autonomy License, as well as discussion on a BSD license variant.
In May, the License-Review mailing list saw extensive debate on the Cryptographic Autonomy License. The list also discussed a BSD variant used by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Master-Console license.
The corresponding License-Discuss summary is online at https://opensource.org/LicenseDiscuss052019 and covers an announcement regarding the role of the License-Review list, discussion on the comprehensiveness of the approved license list, and other topics.
Programming Leftovers
Serverless computing is a recent category of cloud service that provides new options for how we build and deploy applications. In this episode Raghu Murthy, founder of DataCoral, explains how he has built his entire business on these platforms. He explains how he approaches system architecture in a serverless world, the challenges that it introduces for local development and continuous integration, and how the landscape has grown and matured in recent years. If you are wondering how to incorporate serverless platforms in your projects then this is definitely worth your time to listen to.
On May 30th, I had the pleasure of presenting at the MinneAnalytics Data Tech Conference with @KatieKodes. Our talk was on “Evangelizing Python for Business”.
Recently I was listening to some newly purchased music downloads on my System76 Gazelle laptop through my Schiit Fulla 2 DAC, thinking how wonderful the music sounded and how much I enjoy using my favorite open source music players.
I started wondering about what motivates the developers who create and maintain these excellent pieces of software, so I decided to reach out to a few of them. I've had some great conversations, which I'll share on Opensource.com. But first, a bit of background on how I developed such an appreciation for open source music players, including Guayadeque, created by Juan Ríos and my first "serious" open source music player.
