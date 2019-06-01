Games: Equilinox, Stellaris and SMACH Z
-
Relaxing nature sim 'Equilinox' adds a creative mode
When taking a look at the nature building sim Equilinox back in January, my biggest complaint was the lack of proper freedom. ThinMatrix have now solved this!
Updated at the end of last month, Equilinox now has a proper creative mode allowing you to basically do whatever you want and it's pretty sweet. This newer mod gives you the ability to put down unlimited plants and animals, unlimited modifications of traits, new colour customization options, you can clone objects, control day and night and there's more.
-
Stellaris goes 64bit in the 2.3 "Wolfe" update release, the Ancient Relics DLC also out now
Stellaris has expanded again for everyone and the Ancient Relics DLC is now officially available to play.
-
Remember the SMACH Z handheld? It's apparently going to be at E3 this year
SMACH Z [Official Site], the gaming handheld that will give you the option of running either Linux or Windows (Windows costs extra) is heading to E3 this year. Hopefully they will have a few fully-working and complete units to show.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 338 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft Layoffs/Closures, UEFI Trap Upgraded, Microsoft Puff Pieces (Lies) Emerge
Red Hat OpenShift 4 is Now Available
As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion. Also: Kubernetes is a dump truck: Here's why
Databases: New phpMyAdmin Released and CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary Software
Games: Equilinox, Stellaris and SMACH Z
The Smach Z AMD+Linux Gaming Handheld
The Smach Z AMD+Linux Gaming Handheld Might Actually Ship This Year