Microsoft Layoffs/Closures, UEFI Trap Upgraded, Microsoft Puff Pieces (Lies) Emerge What's in store for Microsoft's US pop-up shops? Not much, they're being closed Microsoft has quietly swung the axe on a chunk of its retail operation, with "speciality stores" in America bearing the brunt of the blade. All 17 of Microsoft's kiosk-sized stores were disappeared from the company's website over the weekend, leaving some of the US states that had at least enjoyed a stub of retail presence from the Windows giant bereft of the limited line-up of stock available at the outlets. And, more importantly, somewhere to take their Surfaces to when the things break down. Disgruntled employees have taken to the usual social media outlets, with one posting on Reddit: "We had no notice beforehand by the way. They told us that on Sunday morning, we had a mandatory meeting Sunday night then told us we were all terminated. It's horrible to be treated that poorly after years of work."

UEFI 2.8 Specification Released With REST & Memory Cryptography [Ed: Intel continues its attacks, with Microsoft, on general-purpose computing, and it is disguised as a 'forum'] The UEFI Forum today announced the release of the UEFI 2.8 specification. New to UEFI 2.8 for platform firmware is support for the REST software architecture as well as memory cryptography. The UEFI Forum is hoping the REST support will lead to better interoperability.

Open-Source ‘Great Satan’ No More, Microsoft Wins Over Skeptics [Ed: Watch out in the face of Microsoft PR. It looks like Bloomberg does a whole bunch of lies for them right now. Advertising as articles? That certainly matches their latest wave of PR campaigns. There's more from Bloomberg this past week. A Microsoft public relations machine this month? Cui bono and who's paying who? Now, for instance, it's also Shira Ovide pretending Bing matters. Marketing as 'news'. "Shira Ovide is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal." They're well known for Microsoft boosting and Google bashing because of their owner.]

Red Hat OpenShift 4 is Now Available As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion. Also: Kubernetes is a dump truck: Here's why