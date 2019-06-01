Language Selection

Games: Equilinox, Stellaris and SMACH Z

Gaming
The Smach Z AMD+Linux Gaming Handheld

  • The Smach Z AMD+Linux Gaming Handheld Might Actually Ship This Year

    Remember the Smach Z from 2015 as the portable AMD-powered Linux Steam gaming system? It went back to the drawing board but now it looks like it will actually ship in 2019.

    Smach Z is expected to make its formal debut next week at the E3 gaming conference next week. The Smach Z in its current form is using an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B SoC with Vega graphics and still appears to be running Linux. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $629~699 USD but goes up to around $989~1099 for 16GB RAM / 256GB storage.

Microsoft Layoffs/Closures, UEFI Trap Upgraded, Microsoft Puff Pieces (Lies) Emerge

  • What's in store for Microsoft's US pop-up shops? Not much, they're being closed
    Microsoft has quietly swung the axe on a chunk of its retail operation, with "speciality stores" in America bearing the brunt of the blade. All 17 of Microsoft's kiosk-sized stores were disappeared from the company's website over the weekend, leaving some of the US states that had at least enjoyed a stub of retail presence from the Windows giant bereft of the limited line-up of stock available at the outlets. And, more importantly, somewhere to take their Surfaces to when the things break down. Disgruntled employees have taken to the usual social media outlets, with one posting on Reddit: "We had no notice beforehand by the way. They told us that on Sunday morning, we had a mandatory meeting Sunday night then told us we were all terminated. It's horrible to be treated that poorly after years of work."
  • UEFI 2.8 Specification Released With REST & Memory Cryptography [Ed: Intel continues its attacks, with Microsoft, on general-purpose computing, and it is disguised as a 'forum']
    The UEFI Forum today announced the release of the UEFI 2.8 specification. New to UEFI 2.8 for platform firmware is support for the REST software architecture as well as memory cryptography. The UEFI Forum is hoping the REST support will lead to better interoperability.
  • Open-Source ‘Great Satan’ No More, Microsoft Wins Over Skeptics [Ed: Watch out in the face of Microsoft PR. It looks like Bloomberg does a whole bunch of lies for them right now. Advertising as articles? That certainly matches their latest wave of PR campaigns. There's more from Bloomberg this past week. A Microsoft public relations machine this month? Cui bono and who's paying who? Now, for instance, it's also Shira Ovide pretending Bing matters. Marketing as 'news'. "Shira Ovide is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal." They're well known for Microsoft boosting and Google bashing because of their owner.]

Red Hat OpenShift 4 is Now Available

As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion. Read more Also: Kubernetes is a dump truck: Here's why

Databases: New phpMyAdmin Released and CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary Software

  • phpMyAdmin 4.9.0 is Released, which Fixes many Bugs and two Security Vulnerabilities
    phpMyAdmin 4.9.0 is released, which fixes 14 bugs and addressed two important security vulnerabilities. phpMyAdmin is a free opensource software which helps user to manage/administrate of MySQL database in Web which was writen in PHP.
  • CockroachDB relicensed
    The CockroachDB database management system has been relicensed; the new license is non-free.
  • Why We’re Relicensing CockroachDB
    CockroachDB was conceived of as open source software. In the years since it first appeared on GitHub, we’ve tread a relatively typical path in balancing open source with creating a viable business. We’ve kept our core code under the Apache License version 2 (APL), launched a managed service, and gated some features for established companies under an enterprise license.

