Red Hat OpenShift 4 is Now Available
As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion.
As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion. Also: Kubernetes is a dump truck: Here's why
