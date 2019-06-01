Language Selection

Introduction to catalog of 125 Linux hacker boards

Hardware
Our 2019 spring edition catalog of hacker-friendly SBCs under $200 that run Linux or Android offers updated descriptions, specs, and pricing for 125 SBCs. Two big questions for 2019: Is it time for AI, and what about those tariffs?

Welcome to our latest catalog of 125 community-backed Linux and Android SBCs. We’re skipping the reader survey this year, although you’re welcome to cast your unofficial vote in the comments section at the end of this introduction. In any case, we have compiled the essential prices, features, and comparisons to help you vote with your wallet. We have updated the blurbs and the comparison spreadsheet with new pricing and in some cases, feature changes, and added descriptions of new boards.

Catalog of 125 open-spec hacker boards

    Welcome to our catalog of 125 open-spec, maker-oriented single board computers that run Linux or Android. You’ll find updated prices and descriptions plus a comparison spreadsheet of major features.

    The following summaries of 125 community-backed Linux/Android hacker boards under $200 are listed in alpha order. They list specs and lowest available pricing recorded in the last two weeks of May 2019, with products either shipping or available for pre-order with expected ship date by the end of June. Another way to tour the catalog is by using one of the spreadsheet links below, which show comparative features. The “new” icon refers to new products included since our Jan. 3 roundup of 122 boards.

