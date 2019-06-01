Mozilla: Privacy, Focus and the Mozilla Reps Community
-
Firefox starts blocking third-party cookies by default
-
Firefox adds tracking protection by default
The Mozilla blog announces a new Firefox feature...
-
Indicating focus to improve accessibility
Focus indicators make the difference between day and night for people who rely on them. Let’s first look at what they are, and which people find them useful.
Focus is something that happens between the interactive elements on a page. That’s the first thing you should know. (See the focusable elements compatibility table for a more detailed and nuanced definition.) Interactive elements are elements like links, buttons and form fields: things that users can interact with.
-
Mozilla Reps Community: New Council members – 2019 Spring elections
In more detail here are the subjects that they will work on:
Mayur Patil: Campaigns engagement and Newsletter work
Yuliana Jimenez: improving the onboarding experience
Prathamesh Chavan: Reaching out to external entities
Shahid Farooqui: Reps value proposition
Irvin Chen: will continue his work on bridging the local communities with the program
-
