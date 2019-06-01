today's howtos and programming bits
How to install ProFTPD with TLS on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
How to back up a Chrome extension
Debug ACPI Tables with Firmware Test Suite (FWTS)
Find Geographical Location of Ubuntu Server through the Command Line
17 Best Practical Examples of ls Command in Linux
Python Language Summit Lightning Talks, Part 2
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #371 (June 4, 2019)
Introduction to Git and GitHub for Python Developers
Microsoft Layoffs/Closures, UEFI Trap Upgraded, Microsoft Puff Pieces (Lies) Emerge
Red Hat OpenShift 4 is Now Available
As of today, Red Hat OpenShift 4 is generally available to Red Hat customers. This rearchitecting in how we install, upgrade and manage the platform also brings with it the power of Kubernetes Operators, Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS, and the Istio-based OpenShift Service Mesh. As transformational as our open hybrid cloud platform can be for managing software at scale, the more impressive transformation may lay ahead for your development and IT teams, as they can now offer more on-demand services in a more secure fashion. Also: Kubernetes is a dump truck: Here's why
Databases: New phpMyAdmin Released and CockroachDB Becomes Proprietary Software
Games: Equilinox, Stellaris and SMACH Z
