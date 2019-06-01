What is GraphQL?
GraphQL is an exciting, relatively new entrant into the open source API space. It couples a query language and execution engine with an open source specification that defines how GraphQL implementations should look and function.
GraphQL has already started to change how companies think about building both client and API applications. With GraphQL as part of a technology stack, front-end developers are freed to query for the data they want, and back-end developers can decouple client application needs from their back-end system architectures. Often companies journey into GraphQL by first building a GraphQL API "layer" that sits on top of their existing back-end services. This allows the client applications to begin to gain the performance and operational efficiencies they seek, while allowing the back-end teams an opportunity to determine what, if any, changes they might want to make "under the hood," behind their GraphQL layer. Often, those changes will be geared towards optimizations that will help ensure that applications using GraphQL can operate as performantly as possible. Because of the abstraction GraphQL provides, systems teams can make those changes while continuing to honor the GraphQL "contract" at their GraphQL API level.
Because GraphQL is relatively new, developers are still finding new and exciting ways to leverage it to build better software solutions. How will GraphQL change how you build applications, and does it live up to the hype? There's only one way to find out—go out there and build something with GraphQL!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: bzip2, curl, Chrome and KDE/Cantor
today's howtos
Games: Tetris, BATTLETECH, DeepMind
SUSE: openSUSE, Stichting Praktijkleren and Eclipse
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago