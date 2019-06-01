Software: bzip2, curl, Chrome and KDE/Cantor
Today I had a very pleasant conversation with Julian Seward, of bzip2 and Valgrind fame. Julian has kindly agreed to cede the maintainership of bzip2 to me.
Bzip2 has not had a release since 2010. In the meantime, Linux distros have accumulated a number of bug/security fixes for it. Seemingly every distributor of bzip2 patches its build system. The documentation generation step is a bit creaky. There is no source control repository, nor bug tracker. I hope to fix these things gradually.
The annual curl user survey 2019 ran for 14 days and ended a while ago. I’ve spent a good deal of time summing up the data, making graphs, tables and creating a document out of what I’ve learned.
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 75 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
Chrome 75.0.3770.80 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 75.
Google today rolled out the stable release of their Chrome 75 web-browser with the newest feature additions and improvements for your summer enjoyment.
One of the big additions to Chrome 75 is the addition of an experimental Reader Mode that's akin to the feature offered within Firefox. Reader Mode isn't readily accessible in Chrome 75 but can be enabled via Chrome's flags/experiments area.
Google has released today the Google Chrome 75 web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Windows, and Mac, a release that fixes security issues and adds various improvements.
Google Chrome 75 has been promoted today to the stable channel as version 75.0.3770.80, a minor release that introduces several new features and enhancements for desktop users and web developers. Among these, we can mention a new option in "Privacy and security" setting to manage security keys, as well as support for Scroll Snap Stop to improve gesture navigation.
The Web Share API has been updated to support file sharing in Web Apps, which now can invoke the same native share dialog box like normal apps. Numeric literals were made more readable by adding support for underscores (_, U+005F), and there's now a low-latency alternative to the deprecated NaCl/PPAPI solution. Web RTC and animation improvements are also present.
Service workers are increasingly used by today’s websites to create powerful experiences that feature push notifications, background syncing, and offline capabilities. Given that they run in the background with no corresponding web page or user interaction, Chrome 75 will now list service workers in the Task Manager (Settings > More Tools).
Late last year, we uncovered a list of devices that would never be able to support Chrome OS’s Linux apps (Crostini). At the time, we noted that the second-generation Chromebook Pixel from 2015 was not on this list, and that it in fact stood a chance of getting the necessary upgrades to support Linux apps. It seems that eight more devices are following suit to allow their owners to run Linux apps.
The ability to run Linux apps has opened the door for Chromebooks to become more than just a glorified web browser, but an actual workstation. Many older devices, however, were unable to get Linux apps support, due to not having the necessary hardware. Other Chromebooks were held back because their underlying Linux kernel for Chrome OS was much older and thus didn’t have everything necessary to integrate Linux apps properly.
Hello everyone! I'm participating in Google Summer of Code 2019, I am working on KDE Cantor project. The GSoC project is mentored by Alexander Semke - one of the core developers of LabPlot, Knights and Cantor.
Actually, it's not my first contribution to Cantor. I am contributing to this project for roughly one year already. As a developer interested in C++, Qt and applications relevant for scientific purposes, I started to contribute to Cantor last year by working on smaller bug fixes first. With time and with more understanding about the overall architecture of Cantor I could work on bigger topics like new features, more complicated bug fixes and refactorings in the code and this year I'm happy to contribute yet another big and very important functionality to Cantor as part of GSoC.
today's howtos
Games: Tetris, BATTLETECH, DeepMind
Tetris turns 35 on June 6, so to mark the occasion we show you how to play Tetris in the terminal on Linux desktops like Ubuntu. It's quick, easy and fun!
Harebrained Schemes and Paradox Interactive have updated BATTLETECH today for everyone, along with the release of Urban Warfare with some impressive destruction possible.
While playing the rounds in Capture the Flag the DeepMind AI was able to outperform human teammates, with the reaction time slowed down to that of a typical human player. Rather than a number of AIs teaming up on a group of human players in a game of Dota 2, the AI was able to play alongside them as well.
Using Reinforcement learning, the AI taught itself the skill which helped it to pick up the rules of the game over thousands of matches in randomly generated environments.
“No one has told [the AI] how to play the game — only if they’ve beaten their opponent or not. The beauty of using [an] approach like this is that you never know what kind of behaviors will emerge as the agents learn,” said Max Jaderberg, a research scientist at DeepMind who recently worked on AlphaStar, a machine learning system that recently bested a human team of professionals at StarCraft II.
SUSE: openSUSE, Stichting Praktijkleren and Eclipse
Lately, the relationship between SUSE and openSUSE community has been under discussion. Different options are being considered, among which the possibility of setting up openSUSE into an entirely independent foundation is gaining momentum. This will enable openSUSE to have greater autonomy and control over its own future and operations.
Though openSUSE board chair Richard Brown and SUSE leadership have publicly reiterated that SUSE remains committed to openSUSE. There has been a lot of concern over the ability of openSUSE to be able to operate in a sustainable way, without being entirely beholden to SUSE.
In places like the Netherlands, SUSE relies on academic partners to share all of the free resources of the academic program with local educational communities. A newly established partnership with Stichting Praktijkleren will allow SUSE to reach more Dutch schools and students than ever before. Academy Support Centre (ASC) Praktijkleren is the support centre in the Netherlands that supports academies in promoting up-to-date skills in education. Stichting Praktijkleren has a strong network of academies that join together and bring teachers in contact with providers of relevant up-to-date ICT training courses to prepare students for their professional future in the field of ICT. Already working with a number of schools in the Netherlands, including the Avans Hogeschool and Drenthe College, we hope to see our footprint spread with support from Stichting Praktijkleren.
At the recent SUSECON conference in Nashville, RahulKrishna Gupta from SUSE demonstrated how to integrate the Eclipse IDE with SUSE Cloud Application Platform, showing how to easily develop, test, and deploy applications to the platform directly from Eclipse.
SUSE has posted all recorded talks from SUSECON on YouTube. Check them out if you want to learn more about what SUSE has to offer. We’re not just Linux anymore! I’ll be posting more SUSE Cloud Application Platform talks here over the coming days. Watch RahulKrishna’s talk below:
