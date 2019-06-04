Language Selection

Krita 4.2.1 Released

KDE
Software

Hot on the heels of 4.2.0, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.1. Most importantly, this release fixes an issue where after painting for a long time, Krita would become slow because the undo stack would grow infinitely. There are other fixes, too: saving and loading .kra files containing vector layers with image names using non-latin1 characters has been fixed, too. Some fixes are by new contributor Carl Olsson, others by new contribor Dmitry Utkin, many thanks!

Also: KDE Applications Website

Sparky 5.8 RC

New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster. Read more

BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor

  • NetBSD 8.1 available
    The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.1, the first feature and stability maintenance release of the netbsd-8 stable branch. Besides the workarounds for the latest CPU specific vulnerabilities, this also includes many bug fixes and a few selected new drivers. For more details and instructions see the 8.1 announcement. Get NetBSD 8.1 from our CDN (provided by fastly) or one of the ftp mirrors.
  • NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
    NetBSD 8.1 is out today as the latest feature update to this popular BSD operating system. NetBSD 8.1 brings Zombieload/MDS mitigations as well as the ability to turn off SMT/HT in the name of security. With Hyper Threading looking increasingly insecure, NetBSD is the latest OS providing an easy tunable for disabling it if so desired.
  • Smartisan becomes Iridium Donor for 2019

    The OpenBSD Foundation is excited to announce that it has received its largest ever donation. Smartisan has topped its own previous record donation with a 2019 donation of CDN$380,000.00. This makes Smartisan the first Iridium level donor of 2019.

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

