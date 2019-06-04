today's howtos
How To Install Memcached on Fedora 30/29/28
How to Pretty Print JSON file in Linux Shell Script
How to Remove Files and Directories in Linux Command Line
How to install Conky Manager 2.4 on Ubuntu 19.04
How to navigate the Kubernetes learning curve
How to sort du -h command output by size
Linux Mint Beginners Guide 07: Managing Snapshots with Timeshift
Linux Mint Beginners Guide Part 08: Backing Up Your System
Linux Mint Beginners Guide Part 11: Troubleshooting
Sparky 5.8 RC
New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.
BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
