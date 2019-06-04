Games: Steam, Meeple Station and Among Ripples 2
-
Steam is doing a World Environment Day Sale and there's some nice Linux games
Organized by Johan Gjestland, one of the people behind Fugl, Steam now has its own World Environment Day Sale.
The idea is to obviously highlight World Environment Day, which is celebrated today, the United Nation's official day to help raise some awareness about protecting the environment.
-
Space station sim 'Meeple Station' has a new UI and resource system but it still needs a better tutorial
When I checked out Meeple Station from Vox Games and Modularity originally, I loved the idea but it was pretty rough. Checking back on it since a recent overhaul, it's feeling much better
-
Eco tycoon sim Among Ripples 2 announced with a short teaser
Eat Create Sleep have announced, Among Ripples 2, an eco tycoon sim that has you work with a team of scientists to build, repair and maintain a delicate ecosystem for your lakes. Seems like a really sweet idea for a game, I do love my nature sims.
Just recently announced, the developer said they've been working on it in secret for around a year. They're currently seeking funding, although it's not clear yet if this will be with a publisher or crowdfunding.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 459 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Sparky 5.8 RC
New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.
BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
4 min 41 sec ago
11 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago