Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 Beta now available

We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 Beta is now available, the latest update to the stable and more secure Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. RHEL 7.7 marks the final release in the Full Support Phase (formerly known as "Production Phase 1") of the RHEL 7 lifecycle as described in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Lifecycle. This 10-year lifecycle is a key feature of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. As minor releases progress within a major release lifecycle, focus is placed on maintaining infrastructure stability for production environments and enhancing the reliability of the operating system. With RHEL 7 entering the next phase of its lifecycle, future releases will emphasize production stability, rather than introducing net-new features.

Linus Torvalds Prefers Transparency, Despite Risks

Outbursts are a common practice in any environment – whether professional or personal. Since the Linux kernel community works in open and all discussions happen publicly on LKML, Torvalds’ outburst used to be picked up by bloggers to sensationalize them. In this interview, we asked if Torvalds wish that there was a private mailing list for the kernel developers so that they could safely discuss critical topics without worrying about ‘tabloid’ journalists picking on internal discussions and create controversial stories around them

Make Fedora 30 fun and productive after installation

The end of article is upon us, and hopefully, you now have a more productive, more fun Fedora baseline. The operating system and its Gnome desktop environment require changes if you're after the proven classic desktop formula. Specifically, you need tweaks, extensions, a dock, maybe some fonts changes as the first step. Then, you can add third-party repos and enjoy additional, often proprietary software. Well, this ought to get you started. There's a lot more you can do, but the idea is to keep things simple and sensible, and avoid massive changes, so you can always go back to defaults if you need to, because if something goes wrong, you know where the issue might be and you can revert to the sane state. All in all, Fedora can be all right, but it needs some work. Well, there you have it. Take care.