SODIMM module runs Linux on i.MX8M Mini or Nano with up to 8GB RAM
iWave’s “iW-RainboW-G34M-SM” module runs Linux 4.0 or Android Oreo on an i.MX8M Mini or Nano SoC with 2-8GB LPDDR4, 8GB or more eMMC, 802.11ac/BT 4.2, and support for -40 to 85°C and up to 2x GbE ports.
iWave announced a 67.6 x 37mm, SODIMM form-factor compute module with support for either NXP’s i.MX8M Mini or upcoming i.MX8M Nano. Earlier this year, iWave announced a SMARC form-factor iW-RainboW-G27M with the more advanced, hexa-core i.MX8 QuadMax.
Linux 4.0 and Android Oreo BSPs will be available, as well as a “comprehensive development platform with TFT panel,” says iWave. The module supports IoT, portable hardware, video/audio streaming, industrial HMI, home automation, and signage applications.
