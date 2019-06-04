Raspberry Pi competitor Khadas VIM3 includes 4K, M.2 PCIe support
Khadas, manufacturer of single-board computers (SBCs) in competition with the Raspberry Pi, announced the launch date and price of the first model of their VIM3 lineup of SBCs. The Khadas VIM3 Basic—equipped with 16GB eMMC Flash and 2GB LPDDR4 RAM—will be available for $69.99, starting on June 24. The Khadas VIM3 Pro, which offers double the storage and RAM, is priced at $99.99.
Unfortunately, these prices are only for the first production batch, with prices set to increase on July 22.
