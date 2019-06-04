Language Selection

Raspberry Pi competitor Khadas VIM3 includes 4K, M.2 PCIe support

Linux

Khadas, manufacturer of single-board computers (SBCs) in competition with the Raspberry Pi, announced the launch date and price of the first model of their VIM3 lineup of SBCs. The Khadas VIM3 Basic—equipped with 16GB eMMC Flash and 2GB LPDDR4 RAM—will be available for $69.99, starting on June 24. The Khadas VIM3 Pro, which offers double the storage and RAM, is priced at $99.99.

Unfortunately, these prices are only for the first production batch, with prices set to increase on July 22.

Sparky 5.8 RC

New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster. Read more

BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor

  • NetBSD 8.1 available
    The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.1, the first feature and stability maintenance release of the netbsd-8 stable branch. Besides the workarounds for the latest CPU specific vulnerabilities, this also includes many bug fixes and a few selected new drivers. For more details and instructions see the 8.1 announcement. Get NetBSD 8.1 from our CDN (provided by fastly) or one of the ftp mirrors.
  • NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
    NetBSD 8.1 is out today as the latest feature update to this popular BSD operating system. NetBSD 8.1 brings Zombieload/MDS mitigations as well as the ability to turn off SMT/HT in the name of security. With Hyper Threading looking increasingly insecure, NetBSD is the latest OS providing an easy tunable for disabling it if so desired.
  • Smartisan becomes Iridium Donor for 2019

    The OpenBSD Foundation is excited to announce that it has received its largest ever donation. Smartisan has topped its own previous record donation with a 2019 donation of CDN$380,000.00. This makes Smartisan the first Iridium level donor of 2019.

