- Patent Hearing Yesterday in US Senate: Koch-Funded ‘Scholars’ and Think Tanks Versus People Who Know What They Talk About
- EPO Advertises Jobs for Lawyers That Combat EPO Staff, ‘Emergency’ Call Surfacing
- The Linux Foundation Fires All Staff and Editors at Linux.com. Future Uncertain.
- EPO Meltdown and Collapse in Patent Quality Don’t Bother Bristows Kat
- EUIPO/EPO Redundancies While Spending a Billion Euros on Unnecessary Buildings
- ACLU Enters the Patent Debate to Highlight Ethical Dangers Associated With Proposed Changes to 35 U.S.C. § 101 and More
- Links 5/6/2019: Malware-Like Ads in Vista 10, Microsoft Layoffs, LibreOffice 6.3 Beta and OpenShift 4
- Links 4/6/2019: MapSCII, 4MLinux 29.0 and New Zenwalk
Sparky 5.8 RC
New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.
BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor
Android Leftovers
