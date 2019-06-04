BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor
NetBSD 8.1 available
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.1, the first feature and stability maintenance release of the netbsd-8 stable branch.
Besides the workarounds for the latest CPU specific vulnerabilities, this also includes many bug fixes and a few selected new drivers. For more details and instructions see the 8.1 announcement.
Get NetBSD 8.1 from our CDN (provided by fastly) or one of the ftp mirrors.
NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
NetBSD 8.1 is out today as the latest feature update to this popular BSD operating system.
NetBSD 8.1 brings Zombieload/MDS mitigations as well as the ability to turn off SMT/HT in the name of security. With Hyper Threading looking increasingly insecure, NetBSD is the latest OS providing an easy tunable for disabling it if so desired.
Smartisan becomes Iridium Donor for 2019
The OpenBSD Foundation is excited to announce that it has received its largest ever donation. Smartisan has topped its own previous record donation with a 2019 donation of CDN$380,000.00. This makes Smartisan the first Iridium level donor of 2019.
Sparky 5.8 RC
New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster.
