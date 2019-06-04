Language Selection

Make Fedora 30 fun and productive after installation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 5th of June 2019 07:04:19 PM Filed under
Red Hat

The end of article is upon us, and hopefully, you now have a more productive, more fun Fedora baseline. The operating system and its Gnome desktop environment require changes if you're after the proven classic desktop formula. Specifically, you need tweaks, extensions, a dock, maybe some fonts changes as the first step. Then, you can add third-party repos and enjoy additional, often proprietary software.

Well, this ought to get you started. There's a lot more you can do, but the idea is to keep things simple and sensible, and avoid massive changes, so you can always go back to defaults if you need to, because if something goes wrong, you know where the issue might be and you can revert to the sane state. All in all, Fedora can be all right, but it needs some work. Well, there you have it. Take care.

Sparky 5.8 RC

New live/install iso images of Sparky 5.8 RC are out. Sparky 5.8 RC is a release candidate of the next stable line and is based on upcoming Debian stable Buster. Read more

BSD: NetBSD 8.1 and OpenBSD Foundation Has New Sponsor

  • NetBSD 8.1 available
    The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.1, the first feature and stability maintenance release of the netbsd-8 stable branch. Besides the workarounds for the latest CPU specific vulnerabilities, this also includes many bug fixes and a few selected new drivers. For more details and instructions see the 8.1 announcement. Get NetBSD 8.1 from our CDN (provided by fastly) or one of the ftp mirrors.
  • NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
    NetBSD 8.1 is out today as the latest feature update to this popular BSD operating system. NetBSD 8.1 brings Zombieload/MDS mitigations as well as the ability to turn off SMT/HT in the name of security. With Hyper Threading looking increasingly insecure, NetBSD is the latest OS providing an easy tunable for disabling it if so desired.
  • Smartisan becomes Iridium Donor for 2019

    The OpenBSD Foundation is excited to announce that it has received its largest ever donation. Smartisan has topped its own previous record donation with a 2019 donation of CDN$380,000.00. This makes Smartisan the first Iridium level donor of 2019.

Android Leftovers

