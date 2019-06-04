Graphics: Mesa 19.1 RC5 and Panfrost mesa 19.1.0-rc5 Hello, list. The fifth release candidate for Mesa 19.1.0 is now available. We have extended the release candidates because there are two bugs blocking the final release: #110302 - [bisected][regression] piglit egl-create-pbuffer-surface and egl-gl-colorspace regressions #110357 - [REGRESSION] [BISECTED] [OpenGL CTS] cts-runner --type=gl46 fails in new attempted "41" configuration We hope to unblock them as soon as possible. Axel Davy (1): d3dadapter9: Revert to old throttling limit value Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): nir: Actually propagate progress in nir_opt_move_load_ubo. Jan Zielinski (1): swr/rast: fix 32-bit compilation on Linux Jason Ekstrand (4): iris: Don't assume UBO indices are constant intel/fs,vec4: Use g0 as the header for MFENCE intel/fs: Do a stalling MFENCE in endInvocationInterlock() nir/dead_cf: Call instructions aren't dead Jonathan Marek (1): freedreno/ir3: fix input ncomp for vertex shaders Juan A. Suarez Romero (1): Update version to 19.1.0-rc5 Lionel Landwerlin (1): nir/lower_non_uniform: safely iterate over blocks Marek Olšák (2): u_blitter: don't fail mipmap generation for depth formats containing stencil ac: fix a typo in ac_build_wg_scan_bottom Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): radeonsi: init sctx->dma_copy before using it Rhys Perry (1): ac/nir: mark some texture intrinsics as convergent Rob Clark (2): freedreno/ir3: set more barrier bits freedreno/a6xx: fix GPU crash on small render targets Sagar Ghuge (1): intel/compiler: Fix assertions in brw_alu3 Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: allocate more space in the CS when emitting events radv: do not use gfx fast depth clears for layered depth/stencil images Timothy Arceri (1): st/glsl: make sure to propagate initialisers to driver storage Vinson Lee (1): freedreno: Fix GCC build error.

Mesa 19.1-RC5 Is Out With A Handful Of RADV & Intel/Iris Changes Mesa 19.1 is in overtime and today marks the fifth weekly release candidate as the developers try addressing the last two blocker bugs to get out this quarterly feature release. The Mesa 19.1 feature release is being held up by a Piglit EGL regression test case and an OpenGL CTS test run failure. The issues will hopefully be resolved or dropped as blockers this week which is how it's looking. Mesa 19.1.0 is hoping to ship next week as it stands now.

Joining Collabora for a summer of Panfrost Years ago, I joined the open-source community with a passion and a mission: to enable equal access to high-quality computing via open-source software. With this mission, I co-founded Panfrost, aiming to create an open-source driver for the Mali GPU. Before Panfrost, users of Mali GPUs required a proprietary blob, restricting their ability to use their machines as they saw fit. Some users were unable to run Linux, their operating system of choice, with the display system of their choosing, simply because there were not blobs available for their particular configuration. Others wished to use an upstream kernel; yet others held a deep philosophical belief in free and open-source software. To each users' driver problem, Panfrost seeks to provide a solution. Days ago, I joined Collabora with the same passion and the same mission. Collabora was founded on an "open first" model, sharing my personal open source conviction. Collabora's long-term vision is to let open-source software blossom throughout computing, fulfilling my own dream of an open-source utopia. With respect to graphics, Collabora has shared my concerns. After all, we're all on "Team Open Source" together! Collabora's partners make awesome technology, often containing a Mali GPU, and they need equally awesome graphics drivers to power their products and empower their users. Our partners and our users asked, and Panfrost answered.

Alyssa Rosenzweig Joins Collabora To Work On Panfrost Graphics Stack The lead developer of the Panfrost open-source graphics driver stack, Alyssa Rosenzweig, has joined open-source consulting firm Collabora to continue work on this Arm Mali reverse-engineering adventure. Rosenweig has been working relentlessly on Panfrost that consists of the now-mainlined DRM/KMS kernel driver and Gallium3D Mesa OpenGL driver for providing a reverse-engineered, fully open driver stack for Arm's Mali Bifrost and Midgard architectures. Panfrost targets the newer generations of Mali hardware compared to the "Lima" driver work that's been renewed recently for 400/450 series graphics hardware.

AMD Sends In 2nd Round Of AMDGPU Radeon Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 - No Navi Yet After sending in an initial batch of AMDGPU DRM driver changes last week to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 5.3 merge window next month, a second batch of feature updates were sent in today. Today's pull request disables the timeline synchronization object support (sent in last week) until the extension is ready, driver reload fixes, various DC display code updates, a RAS fix, and on the TTM front is an improvement when experiencing heavy memory contention.