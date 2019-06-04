Language Selection

New LWN Kernel Articles (Paywall Lapsed)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of June 2019 05:27:22 AM
  • Shrinking filesystem caches for dying control groups

    In a followup to his earlier session on dying control groups, Roman Gushchin wanted to talk about problems with the shrinkers and filesystem caches in a combined filesystem and memory-management session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). Specifically, for control groups that share the same underlying filesystem, the shrinkers are not able to reclaim memory from the VFS caches after a control group dies, at least under slight to moderate memory pressure. He wanted to discuss how to reclaim that memory without major performance impacts.

    The starting point might be to determine how to calculate the memory pressure to apply, he said. Back in October and November, there were several proposals on doing that; his patch was reverted due to performance regressions, but there were others, none of which went upstream.

  • The Linux "copy problem"

    In a filesystem session on the third day of the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM), Steve French wanted to talk about copy operations. Much of the development work that has gone on in the Linux filesystem world over the last few years has been related to the performance of copying files, at least indirectly, he said. There are still pain points around copy operations, however, so he would like to see those get addressed.

    The "copy problem" is something that has been discussed at LSFMM before, French said, but things have gotten better over the last year due to efforts by Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft, and others. Things are also changing for copy operations; many of them are done to and from the cloud, which has to deal with a wide variation in network latency. At the other end, NVMe is making larger storage faster at a relatively affordable price. Meanwhile virtualization is taking more CPU, at times, because operations that might have been offloaded to network hardware are being handled by the CPU.

  • A way to do atomic writes

    Finding a way for applications to do atomic writes to files, so that either the old or new data is present after a crash and not a combination of the two, was the topic of a session led by Christoph Hellwig at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). Application developers hate the fact that when they update files in place, a crash can leave them with old or new data—or sometimes a combination of both. He discussed some implementation ideas that he has for atomic writes for XFS and wanted to see what the other filesystem developers thought about it.

    Currently, when applications want to do an atomic write, they do one of two things. Either they use "weird user-space locking schemes", as databases typically do, or they write an entirely new file, then do an "atomic rename trick" to ensure the data is in place. Unfortunately, the applications often do not use fsync() correctly, so they lose their data anyway.

  • Storage testing

    Ted Ts'o led a discussion on storage testing and, in particular, on his experience getting blktests running for his test environment, in a combined storage and filesystem session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit. He has been adding more testing to his automated test platform, including blktests, and he would like to see more people running storage tests. The idea of his session was to see what could be done to help that cause.

    There are two test areas that he has recently been working on: NFS testing and blktests. His employer, Google, is rolling out cloud kernels for customers that enable NFS, so he thought it would be "a nice touch" to actually test NFS. He said that one good outcome of his investigation into running xfstests for NFS was in discovering an NFS wiki page that described the configuration and expected failures for xfstests. He effusively thanked whoever wrote that page, which he found to be invaluable. He thinks that developers for other filesystems should do something similar if they want others to run their tests.

    He has also recently been running blktests to track down a problem that manifested itself as an ext4 regression in xfstests. It turned out to be a problem in the SCSI multiqueue (mq) code, but he thought it would be nice to be able to pinpoint whether future problems were block layer problems or in ext4. So he has been integrating blktests into his test suite. Ts'o said that he realized blktests is a relatively new package, so the problems he ran into are likely to get better before long. Some of what he would be relating are his feedback on the package and its documentation.

  • Testing and the stable tree

    The stable tree was the topic for a plenary session led by Sasha Levin at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). One of the main areas that needs attention is testing, according to Levin. He wanted to discuss how to do more and better testing as well as to address any concerns that attendees might have with regard to the stable tree.

    There are two main things that Levin is trying to address with the stable tree: that fewer regressions are released and that all of the fixes get out there for users. In order to pick up fixes not marked for stable, he is using machine learning to identify candidate patches for the stable trees. Those patches are reviewed manually by him, then put on the relevant mailing list for at least a week; if there are no objections, they will go into the stable tree, which is under review for another week, then they are released.

    There have been some concerns expressed that the stable kernel is growing too much, by adding too many patches, which makes it less stable. He strongly disagrees with that as there is no magic limit on the number of patches that, if exceeded, leads to an unstable kernel. It is more a matter of the kind of testing that is being done on the patches proposed for the stable kernels.

  • A kernel debugger in Python: drgn

    A kernel debugger that allows Python scripts to access data structures in a running kernel was the topic of Omar Sandoval's plenary session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). In his day job at Facebook, Sandoval does a fair amount of kernel debugging and he found the existing tools to be lacking. That led him to build drgn, which is a debugger built into a Python library.

    Sandoval began with a quick demo of drgn (which is pronounced "dragon"). He was logged into a virtual machine (VM) and invoked the debugger on the running kernel with drgn -k. With some simple Python code in the REPL (read-eval-print loop), he was able to examine the superblock of the root filesystem and loop through the inodes cached in that superblock—with their paths. Then he did "something a little fancier" by only listing the inodes for files that are larger than 1MB. It showed some larger kernel modules, libraries, systemd, and so on.

    He mostly works on Btrfs and the block layer, but he also tends to debug random kernel problems. Facebook has so many machines that there are "super rare, one-in-a-million bugs" showing up all the time. He often volunteers to take a look. In the process he got used to tools like GDB, crash, and eBPF, but found that he often wanted to be able to do arbitrarily complex analysis of kernel data structures, which is why he ended up building drgn.

  • New system calls: pidfd_open() and close_range()

    The linux-kernel mailing list has recently seen more than the usual amount of traffic proposing new system calls. LWN is endeavoring to catch up with that stream, starting with a couple of proposals for the management of file descriptors. pidfd_open() is a new way to create a "pidfd" file descriptor that refers to a process in the system, while close_range() is an efficient way to close many open descriptors with a single call.

  • New system calls for memory management

    Several new system calls have been proposed for addition to the kernel in a near-future release. A few of those, in particular, focus on memory-management tasks. Read on for a look at process_vm_mmap() (for zero-copy data transfer between processes), and two new APIs for advising the kernel about memory use in a different process.

  • Memory: the flat, the discontiguous, and the sparse

    The physical memory in a computer system is a precious resource, so a lot of effort has been put into managing it effectively. This task is made more difficult by the complexity of the memory architecture on contemporary systems. There are several layers of abstraction that deal with the details of how physical memory is laid out; one of those is simply called the "memory model". There are three models supported in the kernel, but one of them is on its way out. As a way of understanding this change, this article will take a closer look at the evolution of the kernel's memory models, their current state, and their possible future.

»

More in Tux Machines

Librem 5 vs Android — Which boots faster?

  • Librem 5 vs Android — Which boots faster?
    A simple question: What boots faster — a run-of-the-mill Android phone or a Librem 5 smartphone running PureOS? We put the Librem 5 dev kit next to an HTC One, both powered completely off, then pushed the power buttons at the same time.
  • Purism Talks Up The Librem 5 Smartphone Boot Speed, Price Increase Coming
    Purism is still promoting their Librem 5 Linux smartphone as coming next quarter despite not seeing any production design yet and the software stack being incomplete. While the software is still under development, they are at least promoting it as booting faster than Android. A brief blog post was put out today by Purism showing their Librem 5 development kit booting next to an HTC One Android smartphone. The Librem 5 smartphone did in fact boot much faster than the Android devices, but keeping in mind that's just one metric to care about for smartphones and most users rebooting their phones maybe once a week. The HTC One is already an aging Android device and no longer a flagship Google phone by any means, but the specs are at least more similar to the vintage comparable to the Librem 5.

today's howtos

Programming: Bzip2, KDE/Qt GSoC, Python, PyCharm and Apple's Crackdown on Scripting Languages

  • Bzip2 repository reconstructed
    I have just done a git push --force-with-lease to bzip2's master branch, which means that if you had a previous clone of this repository, you'll have to re-fetch it and rebase any changes you may have on top. I apologize for the inconvenience! But I have a good excuse: Julian Seward pointed me to a repository at sourceware where Mark Wielaard reconstructed a commit history for bzip2, based on the historical tarballs starting from bzip2-0.1. Bzip2 was never maintained under revision control, so the reconstructed repository should be used mostly for historical reference (go look for bzip2.exe in the initial commit!).
  • Revamping the Titler Tool – GSoC ’19
    Hi! I’m Akhil K G and for this year’s GSoC I aim to rewrite the titler tool completely.
  • How to Implement a Python Stack
    Have you heard of stacks and wondered what they are? Do you have the general idea but are wondering how to implement a Python stack? You’ve come to the right place!
  • Episode #133: Github sponsors - The model open source has been waiting for? [Ed: Microsoft trying to control finances of its competition.]
  • PyCharm 2019.2 EAP 2
    Do you like to stay up to date with the newest PyCharm features? Then grab the fresh new PyCharm EAP build from our website.
  • PyCharm 2019.1.3
    PyCharm 2019.1.3 is now available, and fixes a couple of issues that we’ve identified in PyCharm 2019.1
  • While Loop, Break & Continue - Python Programming
    Looping is one of the most important core concepts when learning to program. I often see a lot of people get confused with looping. So let us quickly have a look at how loops work. There are various types of loops like the while, do while and for loops. However, we will only focus on the While loop in this article. We will learn about the other loops later in this series.
  • Scripting Languages to Be Removed

    This is a big deal in terms of philosophy; Apple once touted the built-in Unix tool suite as a Mac advantage. And it also means lots of practical changes; installers and AppleScripts can no longer lean on other scripting languages.

Graphics: Mesa 19.1 RC5 and Panfrost

  • mesa 19.1.0-rc5
    Hello, list.

The fifth release candidate for Mesa 19.1.0 is now available.

We have extended the release candidates because there are two bugs blocking the final release:

#110302 - [bisected][regression] piglit egl-create-pbuffer-surface and egl-gl-colorspace regressions
#110357 - [REGRESSION] [BISECTED] [OpenGL CTS] cts-runner --type=gl46 fails in new attempted "41" configuration

We hope to unblock them as soon as possible.


Axel Davy (1):
      d3dadapter9: Revert to old throttling limit value

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1):
      nir: Actually propagate progress in nir_opt_move_load_ubo.

Jan Zielinski (1):
      swr/rast: fix 32-bit compilation on Linux

Jason Ekstrand (4):
      iris: Don't assume UBO indices are constant
      intel/fs,vec4: Use g0 as the header for MFENCE
      intel/fs: Do a stalling MFENCE in endInvocationInterlock()
      nir/dead_cf: Call instructions aren't dead

Jonathan Marek (1):
      freedreno/ir3: fix input ncomp for vertex shaders

Juan A. Suarez Romero (1):
      Update version to 19.1.0-rc5

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      nir/lower_non_uniform: safely iterate over blocks

Marek Olšák (2):
      u_blitter: don't fail mipmap generation for depth formats containing stencil
      ac: fix a typo in ac_build_wg_scan_bottom

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1):
      radeonsi: init sctx->dma_copy before using it

Rhys Perry (1):
      ac/nir: mark some texture intrinsics as convergent

Rob Clark (2):
      freedreno/ir3: set more barrier bits
      freedreno/a6xx: fix GPU crash on small render targets

Sagar Ghuge (1):
      intel/compiler: Fix assertions in brw_alu3

Samuel Pitoiset (2):
      radv: allocate more space in the CS when emitting events
      radv: do not use gfx fast depth clears for layered depth/stencil images

Timothy Arceri (1):
      st/glsl: make sure to propagate initialisers to driver storage

Vinson Lee (1):
      freedreno: Fix GCC build error.
  • Mesa 19.1-RC5 Is Out With A Handful Of RADV & Intel/Iris Changes
    Mesa 19.1 is in overtime and today marks the fifth weekly release candidate as the developers try addressing the last two blocker bugs to get out this quarterly feature release. The Mesa 19.1 feature release is being held up by a Piglit EGL regression test case and an OpenGL CTS test run failure. The issues will hopefully be resolved or dropped as blockers this week which is how it's looking. Mesa 19.1.0 is hoping to ship next week as it stands now.
  • Joining Collabora for a summer of Panfrost
    Years ago, I joined the open-source community with a passion and a mission: to enable equal access to high-quality computing via open-source software. With this mission, I co-founded Panfrost, aiming to create an open-source driver for the Mali GPU. Before Panfrost, users of Mali GPUs required a proprietary blob, restricting their ability to use their machines as they saw fit. Some users were unable to run Linux, their operating system of choice, with the display system of their choosing, simply because there were not blobs available for their particular configuration. Others wished to use an upstream kernel; yet others held a deep philosophical belief in free and open-source software. To each users' driver problem, Panfrost seeks to provide a solution. Days ago, I joined Collabora with the same passion and the same mission. Collabora was founded on an "open first" model, sharing my personal open source conviction. Collabora's long-term vision is to let open-source software blossom throughout computing, fulfilling my own dream of an open-source utopia. With respect to graphics, Collabora has shared my concerns. After all, we're all on "Team Open Source" together! Collabora's partners make awesome technology, often containing a Mali GPU, and they need equally awesome graphics drivers to power their products and empower their users. Our partners and our users asked, and Panfrost answered.
  • Alyssa Rosenzweig Joins Collabora To Work On Panfrost Graphics Stack
    The lead developer of the Panfrost open-source graphics driver stack, Alyssa Rosenzweig, has joined open-source consulting firm Collabora to continue work on this Arm Mali reverse-engineering adventure. Rosenweig has been working relentlessly on Panfrost that consists of the now-mainlined DRM/KMS kernel driver and Gallium3D Mesa OpenGL driver for providing a reverse-engineered, fully open driver stack for Arm's Mali Bifrost and Midgard architectures. Panfrost targets the newer generations of Mali hardware compared to the "Lima" driver work that's been renewed recently for 400/450 series graphics hardware.
  • AMD Sends In 2nd Round Of AMDGPU Radeon Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 - No Navi Yet
    After sending in an initial batch of AMDGPU DRM driver changes last week to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 5.3 merge window next month, a second batch of feature updates were sent in today. Today's pull request disables the timeline synchronization object support (sent in last week) until the extension is ready, driver reload fixes, various DC display code updates, a RAS fix, and on the TTM front is an improvement when experiencing heavy memory contention.

