Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly With CryptPad and Linux in the Ham Shack
CryptPad is a private-by-design alternative to popular office tools and cloud services. All the content stored on CryptPad is encrypted before being sent, which means nobody can access your data unless you give them the keys.
With CryptPad, you can make quick collaborative documents for taking notes and writing down ideas together. It allows for fast & easy collaboration, with CryptPad using 100% client-side encryption to protect the content that you type from CryptPad.
Welcome to Episode 287 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss several topics including sunspots and planetary alignment, proprietary encryption protocols in common browsers, high-altitude balloons, satellite LIDs, new malware, new WSJT-X and much more. Thank you for listening.
Exim and GNU Screen Patched
A critical remote command execution (RCE) security flaw impacts over half of the Internet's email servers, security researchers from Qualys have revealed today.
The vulnerability affects Exim, a mail transfer agent (MTA), which is software that runs on email servers to relay emails from senders to recipients.
According to a June 2019 survey of all mail servers visible on the Internet, 57% (507,389) of all email servers run Exim -- although different reports would put the number of Exim installations at ten times that number, at 5.4 million.
We received a report of a possible remote exploit. Currently there is no evidence of an active use of this exploit.
A patch exists already, is being tested, and backported to all versions we released since (and including) 4.87.
The severity depends on your configuration. It depends on how close to the standard configuration your Exim runtime configuration is. The closer the better.
Exim 4.92 is not vulnerable.
A vulnerability in the MScrollV function of GNU Screen could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on a targeted system.
The vulnerability exists because the MScrollV function, as defined in the ansi.c source code file of the affected software, does not properly limit recursion. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a request that submits malicious input to the targeted system. A successful exploit could trigger a stack overflow condition, resulting in a DoS condition.Proof-of-concept (PoC) code that demonstrates an exploit of this vulnerability is publicly available. GNU has confirmed the vulnerability and released software updates.
The Khadas VIM3, the Amlogic S922X powered Raspberry Pi competitor, is launching on June 24 for US$69.99
Both models will run Android 9.0 Pie, Ubuntu XFCE 18.04 and LibreELEC (Kodi GBM & Linux 5.1. The company claims that it is still planning to release a third, and more expensive, version of the VIM3; it has not offered any information regarding this SKU though.
New LWN Kernel Articles (Paywall Lapsed)
In a followup to his earlier session on dying control groups, Roman Gushchin wanted to talk about problems with the shrinkers and filesystem caches in a combined filesystem and memory-management session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). Specifically, for control groups that share the same underlying filesystem, the shrinkers are not able to reclaim memory from the VFS caches after a control group dies, at least under slight to moderate memory pressure. He wanted to discuss how to reclaim that memory without major performance impacts.
The starting point might be to determine how to calculate the memory pressure to apply, he said. Back in October and November, there were several proposals on doing that; his patch was reverted due to performance regressions, but there were others, none of which went upstream.
In a filesystem session on the third day of the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM), Steve French wanted to talk about copy operations. Much of the development work that has gone on in the Linux filesystem world over the last few years has been related to the performance of copying files, at least indirectly, he said. There are still pain points around copy operations, however, so he would like to see those get addressed.
The "copy problem" is something that has been discussed at LSFMM before, French said, but things have gotten better over the last year due to efforts by Oracle, Amazon, Microsoft, and others. Things are also changing for copy operations; many of them are done to and from the cloud, which has to deal with a wide variation in network latency. At the other end, NVMe is making larger storage faster at a relatively affordable price. Meanwhile virtualization is taking more CPU, at times, because operations that might have been offloaded to network hardware are being handled by the CPU.
Finding a way for applications to do atomic writes to files, so that either the old or new data is present after a crash and not a combination of the two, was the topic of a session led by Christoph Hellwig at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). Application developers hate the fact that when they update files in place, a crash can leave them with old or new data—or sometimes a combination of both. He discussed some implementation ideas that he has for atomic writes for XFS and wanted to see what the other filesystem developers thought about it.
Currently, when applications want to do an atomic write, they do one of two things. Either they use "weird user-space locking schemes", as databases typically do, or they write an entirely new file, then do an "atomic rename trick" to ensure the data is in place. Unfortunately, the applications often do not use fsync() correctly, so they lose their data anyway.
Ted Ts'o led a discussion on storage testing and, in particular, on his experience getting blktests running for his test environment, in a combined storage and filesystem session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit. He has been adding more testing to his automated test platform, including blktests, and he would like to see more people running storage tests. The idea of his session was to see what could be done to help that cause.
There are two test areas that he has recently been working on: NFS testing and blktests. His employer, Google, is rolling out cloud kernels for customers that enable NFS, so he thought it would be "a nice touch" to actually test NFS. He said that one good outcome of his investigation into running xfstests for NFS was in discovering an NFS wiki page that described the configuration and expected failures for xfstests. He effusively thanked whoever wrote that page, which he found to be invaluable. He thinks that developers for other filesystems should do something similar if they want others to run their tests.
He has also recently been running blktests to track down a problem that manifested itself as an ext4 regression in xfstests. It turned out to be a problem in the SCSI multiqueue (mq) code, but he thought it would be nice to be able to pinpoint whether future problems were block layer problems or in ext4. So he has been integrating blktests into his test suite. Ts'o said that he realized blktests is a relatively new package, so the problems he ran into are likely to get better before long. Some of what he would be relating are his feedback on the package and its documentation.
The stable tree was the topic for a plenary session led by Sasha Levin at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). One of the main areas that needs attention is testing, according to Levin. He wanted to discuss how to do more and better testing as well as to address any concerns that attendees might have with regard to the stable tree.
There are two main things that Levin is trying to address with the stable tree: that fewer regressions are released and that all of the fixes get out there for users. In order to pick up fixes not marked for stable, he is using machine learning to identify candidate patches for the stable trees. Those patches are reviewed manually by him, then put on the relevant mailing list for at least a week; if there are no objections, they will go into the stable tree, which is under review for another week, then they are released.
There have been some concerns expressed that the stable kernel is growing too much, by adding too many patches, which makes it less stable. He strongly disagrees with that as there is no magic limit on the number of patches that, if exceeded, leads to an unstable kernel. It is more a matter of the kind of testing that is being done on the patches proposed for the stable kernels.
A kernel debugger that allows Python scripts to access data structures in a running kernel was the topic of Omar Sandoval's plenary session at the 2019 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit (LSFMM). In his day job at Facebook, Sandoval does a fair amount of kernel debugging and he found the existing tools to be lacking. That led him to build drgn, which is a debugger built into a Python library.
Sandoval began with a quick demo of drgn (which is pronounced "dragon"). He was logged into a virtual machine (VM) and invoked the debugger on the running kernel with drgn -k. With some simple Python code in the REPL (read-eval-print loop), he was able to examine the superblock of the root filesystem and loop through the inodes cached in that superblock—with their paths. Then he did "something a little fancier" by only listing the inodes for files that are larger than 1MB. It showed some larger kernel modules, libraries, systemd, and so on.
He mostly works on Btrfs and the block layer, but he also tends to debug random kernel problems. Facebook has so many machines that there are "super rare, one-in-a-million bugs" showing up all the time. He often volunteers to take a look. In the process he got used to tools like GDB, crash, and eBPF, but found that he often wanted to be able to do arbitrarily complex analysis of kernel data structures, which is why he ended up building drgn.
The linux-kernel mailing list has recently seen more than the usual amount of traffic proposing new system calls. LWN is endeavoring to catch up with that stream, starting with a couple of proposals for the management of file descriptors. pidfd_open() is a new way to create a "pidfd" file descriptor that refers to a process in the system, while close_range() is an efficient way to close many open descriptors with a single call.
Several new system calls have been proposed for addition to the kernel in a near-future release. A few of those, in particular, focus on memory-management tasks. Read on for a look at process_vm_mmap() (for zero-copy data transfer between processes), and two new APIs for advising the kernel about memory use in a different process.
The physical memory in a computer system is a precious resource, so a lot of effort has been put into managing it effectively. This task is made more difficult by the complexity of the memory architecture on contemporary systems. There are several layers of abstraction that deal with the details of how physical memory is laid out; one of those is simply called the "memory model". There are three models supported in the kernel, but one of them is on its way out. As a way of understanding this change, this article will take a closer look at the evolution of the kernel's memory models, their current state, and their possible future.
