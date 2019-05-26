OSS: Marketing to Open Source Communities, Mozilla News and DataStax
Marketing to Open Source Communities
Two factors define open source. The most obvious is that the source is available for anyone to see, compile and extend, instead of kept secret. Hence the name, “open source.” The second, but more influential, aspect of open source is that it is developed by communities. Communities are collections of developers, testers, technical writers and project leaders who build, test and release the software together. Members of the community may be paid by companies to do the work or might be contributing their time as individuals. In any case, open source decisions and work is not dominated by any one company. They operate as collectives, brought together by shared interest.
My thoughts on Firefox blocking tracking/ad cookies by default
Firefox 67 was released earlier this week and it came with an invisible but significant change. Firefox user, or 10 % of the worldwide desktop web market share, just had their default browser settings changed to block cross-site tracking cookies by default.
So what does this change really mean? This doesn’t mean that Firefox have started to outright block web advertising; Mozilla rejected that idea in 2018 after realizing small creators and websites were entirely dependent on ads for income.
CSS Grid Level 2 – subgrid is coming to Firefox
The subgrid feature which is part of Level 2 of the CSS Grid Specification is not yet shipping in any browser, but is now available for testing in Firefox Nightly. This is a feature that, if you have used CSS Grid for a layout of any complexity, you are likely to be pretty excited about. In this article I’m going to introduce the feature and some of the use cases it solves.
So what is subgrid exactly? In terms of syntax, it is a new keyword value for the grid-template-columns and grid-template-rows properties. These properties normally accept a track listing, a listing of sizes of the tracks you want in your grid. For example, the following CSS would create a three column track grid with a 200px column, a column sized as max-content, and a final 1fr column.
DataStax soft launches Constellation for managing cloud deployments
Like two performers working in tandem, DataStax’s Vanguard Lead, Presales Architecture Chelsea Navo wowed the audience as she spun up three data centers across the world before deliberately knocking one offline live on stage during the opening keynote.
